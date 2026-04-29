Zimbabwe Postal Sector Slides Deeper into Structural Decline as Costs Outpace Revenue

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s postal and courier industry is facing mounting financial pressure, with operators spending significantly more than they earn as declining mail volumes and digital disruption continue to erode the sector’s viability.

According to the latest fourth-quarter 2025 report from Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe, the sector recorded a cost-to-income ratio of 117.5%, meaning operators spent approximately ZWG1.18 for every ZWG1 generated. This marks a deterioration from 107.5% in the previous quarter and signals deepening structural challenges rather than a temporary downturn.

Revenue for the sector declined by 2.3% to ZWG185.51 million, while operating costs rose by 6.8%. Capital expenditure surged by 149.3% over the same period, suggesting that operators are investing heavily despite shrinking returns.

The volume data paints an equally stark picture. Total postal and courier traffic fell by 19.09% quarter-on-quarter, with domestic postal letters plunging 47.23%. International outgoing letters dropped even further, declining by 53.64%. By contrast, domestic courier volumes remained largely unchanged.

The only areas showing growth were inbound segments, including international incoming letters, which rose sharply, and international courier deliveries, which increased modestly. However, these categories largely reflect external demand rather than domestic economic activity.

The contraction has already triggered operational changes among major industry players. DHL, the country’s largest international courier operator, reduced its network from 46 outlets to 40 during the quarter, making it the only operator to scale back its footprint in that period.

The move is widely viewed as a strategic consolidation, as firms respond to falling demand for traditional postal services. With physical letter volumes declining rapidly and cost pressures intensifying, operators are increasingly focusing on high-performing locations rather than maintaining expansive networks.

Industry analysts note that the downturn is primarily driven by digital substitution rather than cyclical economic factors. The widespread adoption of email, messaging platforms, and mobile financial services has significantly reduced the need for physical mail. With mobile penetration exceeding 100% and internet usage continuing to expand, the shift away from letters appears irreversible.

While courier services tied to e-commerce offer some resilience—given that physical goods still require delivery—the formal sector is struggling to capture this growth. A significant portion of cross-border parcel traffic is handled through informal channels, private freight operators, and diaspora-driven logistics networks operating outside the regulated system.

Despite declining volumes, the sector has increased investment, likely directed towards digital systems such as tracking technologies and automation. Whether these investments can improve efficiency enough to restore profitability remains uncertain.

Looking ahead, POTRAZ projects a transition towards a more data-driven communications ecosystem, supported by Zimbabwe’s national artificial intelligence strategy. However, analysts caution that such developments are more relevant to telecommunications than traditional postal services, and may in fact accelerate the decline in letter volumes.

With costs persistently exceeding income and demand for core services continuing to shrink, the sector now faces difficult strategic decisions. These include identifying commercially viable services, restructuring operations, and potentially scaling back legacy offerings to avoid further financial strain.