Mliswa escalates attacks on Chiwenga, again, this time over church sermon

HARARE – Outspoken legislator Temba Mliswa has launched a fresh and pointed critique of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, accusing him of undermining the authority of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and destabilising internal cohesion within the ruling party.

In remarks that are likely to deepen divisions within ZANU PF, Mliswa described Chiwenga’s recent public messaging as “a brazen and diplomatically questionable attack” on the President, particularly given his position as deputy.

He argued that for a senior figure within government to communicate dissent in what he characterised as indirect or symbolic language—rather than through formal party structures—risked eroding both discipline and strategic clarity at the highest levels of leadership.

Criticism over communication style

Mliswa took aim at what he described as Chiwenga’s reliance on metaphorical and religiously framed messaging, suggesting that such an approach lacked the directness expected of a senior statesman.

According to Mliswa, if the Vice President opposes elements of party policy, including the controversial CAB3 debate, he should state his position explicitly rather than resorting to what he termed “coded communication”.

He further claimed that such messaging risks aligning the Vice President with narratives amplified on social media and by opposition groups, potentially blurring political lines.

Call for resignation

In his strongest remarks, Mliswa said that if Chiwenga fundamentally disagrees with the direction taken by ZANU PF, he should consider stepping down from his position.

“He cannot continue to operate within a system whose decisions he appears to contest,” Mliswa said, adding that resignation would be “the only credible course of action” if his differences are irreconcilable.

This is as brazen an attack on the President as one can ever give and coming from his own Deputy its shocking. For one so close to the President to resort to this is diplomatically gross and strategically poor. The VP is now seriously endangering his standing by pandering to the… pic.twitter.com/yo4XNEyXCy — Sabhuku Temba P. Mliswa (@TembaMliswa) April 27, 2026

He noted that the policy processes under scrutiny had already passed through multiple party and government structures, including conference resolutions, politburo deliberations, cabinet approval and public consultations, and are now approaching parliamentary consideration.

Internal tensions laid bare

Mliswa’s comments underscore growing tensions within the ruling party, where differing views on governance and constitutional direction have increasingly surfaced in public discourse.

He argued that Chiwenga’s position risks portraying him as an internal critic rather than a unified member of the executive, a dynamic that could have implications for party cohesion.

At the same time, Mliswa suggested that expectations among some political observers that the Vice President could emerge as an alternative centre of power may be overstated, pointing to what he described as limited internal backing.

Political implications

The exchange highlights the delicate balance within Zimbabwe’s executive leadership, where public disagreements can quickly take on broader political significance.

While President Mnangagwa has largely refrained from direct engagement on the matter, analysts note that continued public commentary from senior figures could influence both internal party dynamics and wider political perceptions.

As debates around governance reforms and constitutional issues continue, the unfolding tensions between senior leaders may prove to be a defining feature of Zimbabwe’s political landscape in the months ahead.