Caps United shash Bosso away in its home territory

BULAWAYO – Highlanders (0) 1 : CAPS United (1) 2 – CAPS United produced a clinical and disciplined performance to hand Highlanders their first defeat of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season, securing a 2–1 victory at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

The result marked CAPS United’s first win at Barbourfields since 2016 and extended their lead at the top of the table to four points, underlining their early-season title credentials.

The visitors signalled their intent from the outset, carving out two clear opportunities inside the opening 15 minutes. Ishmael Wadi was denied in a one-on-one by goalkeeper Aaron Ngwenya in the fourth minute, before Takunda Benhura rattled the crossbar in the 11th minute following a defensive lapse involving Ngwenya and Tawanda Shenje.

CAPS United’s early dominance was rewarded in the 35th minute. A turnover in midfield by Andrew Mbeba led to Shenje fouling Benhura in a dangerous area. Dominic Njaliwa’s resulting free-kick caused confusion in the Highlanders box, allowing Kudzai Chigwida to react quickest and fire a first-time effort into the roof of the net.

CAPS United coach Takesure Chiragwi credited his side’s strong first-half display as the foundation of the victory.

“We had a very good first half. In the second half, we expected them to come at us, but we managed to get the second goal which gave us a cushion. They kept attacking, so we had to stay organised and manage the game. The team showed resilience,” he said.

Highlanders attempted to respond after the break, introducing Mvelo Khoza for Mbeba in a tactical adjustment. However, CAPS United struck again in the 64th minute, this time against the run of play. Njaliwa’s free-kick was misjudged by Ngwenya and ended up in the net, doubling the visitors’ advantage and silencing the home crowd.

Bosso pulled one back in the 75th minute through Darlington Mukuli, who finished from close range after his initial effort was blocked. The goal reignited the contest, with Highlanders pressing aggressively in search of an equaliser.

Prince Ndlovu came agonisingly close in the 80th minute, his curling effort striking the underside of the crossbar, but CAPS United held firm under sustained late pressure to secure a crucial away victory.

Highlanders coach Benjani Mwaruwari acknowledged his side’s slow start proved costly.

“We started badly, and against an organised team, you get punished. We conceded from two set-pieces, and it becomes difficult to recover. We showed urgency in the last 20 minutes, but it was too late. It’s a lesson for the players,” he said.

Teams

Highlanders: A. Ngwenya, N. Chinyerere, M. Tshuma, P. Ndlovu, K. Mahachi, A. Mbeba, R. Pavari, T. Shenje, N. Rauzhi, D. Mukuli, I. Ngoma

CAPS United: W. Magalane, B. Kandamanja, N. Gurunde, K. Chigwida, T. Chamboko, O. Chirinda, R. Hachiro, D. Njaliwa, C. Kaongwa, T. Benhura, I. Wadi