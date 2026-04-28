Chamisa’s close ally gifted a new Fortuner by Chivayo

Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo has gifted Budiriro North legislator Susan Matsunga a brand new 2026 Toyota Fortuner and pledged US$50,000 for community projects, in a move that has ignited political debate in Zimbabwe.

Matsunga, a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Member of Parliament and former ally of Nelson Chamisa, reportedly retained her seat following internal party upheavals linked to Sengezo Tshabangu in 2023.

The development follows Matsunga’s public praise of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his adviser Paul Tungwarara during the commissioning of boreholes under the Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme in Budiriro North—an opposition stronghold.

The boreholes were officially handed over on April 14, at an event attended by ZANU-PF figures including businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei and politician Godwills Masimirembwa.

Speaking at the event, Matsunga expressed gratitude to Mnangagwa, describing the borehole initiative as a “miracle” that had brought clean and safe water to residents.

In a lengthy social media post, Chivayo praised Matsunga’s conduct, framing it as a rare example of “political maturity” in Zimbabwe’s polarized opposition politics.

“Political MATURITY is demonstrated when leaders choose to serve beyond SLOGANS or partisan politics, but PRIORITISE the fundamental needs of the PEOPLE they serve,” wrote Chivayo.

He criticized opposition politics as “deeply polarised” and accused it of refusing to acknowledge government-led development projects under Mnangagwa, including major infrastructure works and hospital refurbishments.

Chivayo singled out Matsunga for commendation after she publicly thanked the President for the borehole scheme, despite backlash from fellow opposition members.

“I was however VERY IMPRESSED… how Hon. Susan Matsunga… demonstrated a rare level of POLITICAL MATURITY… by PRAISING the President… and ensuring that the residents of Budiriro North have access to CLEAN and SAFE WATER,” he said.

Chivayo then revealed his offer:

“Please go and see Victor at Exquisite Car Dealership and collect your brand new 2026 TOYOTA FORTUNER 4×4 2,4 GD6… You will also receive US$50,000 to be channeled towards COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT…”

He insisted the gesture was not meant to induce Matsunga to defect from the CCC:

“This is NOT an inducement… it is simply recognition of… your POLITICAL MATURITY… Zimbabwe is a DEMOCRACY… your political choices remain entirely YOURS.”

However, he added that the ruling party ZANU-PF maintains an “open-door policy” and would welcome her should she choose to join.

The Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme has increasingly become a political flashpoint, with critics arguing it is being used by ZANU-PF to undermine opposition influence in urban constituencies by delivering essential services traditionally managed by local authorities.

At the same time, opposition-led councils such as the City of Harare have faced criticism over persistent water supply challenges, creating a politically charged environment in which development initiatives are closely scrutinized.

Chivayo’s high-profile reward to Matsunga is likely to deepen debate over the intersection of development, patronage, and political loyalty in Zimbabwe’s evolving political landscape.

Source – Byo24News