Africa’s Largest Bank Backs Dangote Refinery IPO as Mega-Plant Exceeds Design Capacity

LAGOS – Africa’s largest banking group, Standard Bank, has thrown its weight behind the planned public listing of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, reinforcing investor confidence in what could become one of the most significant capital market transactions in African history.

According to reporting by Business Insider Africa, the endorsement comes as the refinery achieved a major operational milestone, recording performance test runs of 700,000 barrels of crude oil per day, surpassing its official nameplate capacity of 650,000 barrels per day.

The commitment was made during a visit by Standard Bank Group Chief Executive Officer Sim Tshabalala and senior executives to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Dangote Fertiliser complex in Lagos, where discussions focused on future expansion plans and the refinery’s anticipated initial public offering (IPO).

“We are here because the Dangote Group is a large and important global player and a significant force on the African continent,” Tshabalala said.

“Standard Bank is the largest financial institution in Africa and we have partnered with Dangote on a variety of initiatives. We are here to lend support, to see this magnificent refinery and to discuss Vision 2030 and how we can continue supporting the Group’s growth ambitions.”

Standard Bank Positions for Landmark Listing

Tshabalala confirmed that Standard Bank intends to play a central role in the refinery’s proposed IPO, while also supporting future financing and advisory requirements as the conglomerate expands across the continent.

“As Dangote lists, there is an IPO coming up and we are a leading player in that process,” he said.

“As the Group continues to expand in Nigeria and across Africa, there will be opportunities for financial advisory services and balance sheet support, and we stand ready to provide both.”

The announcement places Africa’s largest lender at the centre of a transaction widely expected to attract substantial investor interest from across regional and international markets.

Market analysts view the proposed listing as a potential watershed moment for African capital markets, offering investors direct exposure to one of the continent’s most ambitious industrial projects while potentially deepening liquidity and participation across regional exchanges.

Refinery Surpasses Design Capacity

The visit also coincided with a significant operational breakthrough for the refinery.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer David Bird revealed that recent performance tests had demonstrated sustained output of 700,000 barrels per day, exceeding the facility’s official design capacity.

“We have always believed there was engineering flexibility built into the design,” Bird said.

“Achieving sustained production of 700,000 barrels per day is a testament to the technical capability of our people and the strength of the systems we have built.”

The achievement strengthens the refinery’s investment credentials at a time when global investors are increasingly assessing the long-term prospects of African industrial and energy infrastructure assets.

Since commencing fuel production in 2024, the refinery has rapidly established itself as a major supplier of refined petroleum products, exporting petrol, diesel and aviation fuel to multiple African markets as well as destinations in Europe, the United States and Saudi Arabia.

Industry observers note that the facility is playing an increasingly strategic role in reducing Africa’s dependence on imported refined fuel products while improving regional energy security.

Expansion Plans Gather Momentum

Management has also outlined plans to expand refining capacity to approximately 1.4 million barrels per day over the coming years, potentially positioning the facility among the largest refining hubs globally.

The refinery’s growing production volumes are expected to further strengthen Nigeria’s position within global energy supply chains while generating substantial foreign exchange earnings through exports.

Long-Term Strategic Partnership

Executives at Dangote Industries highlighted the longstanding relationship between the group and Standard Bank, noting that the bank has supported the refinery project since its construction phase.

Group Vice President for Oil and Gas Devakumar Edwin said the financial institution had recognised the project’s potential from its earliest stages.

“The bank visited us during construction and understood the scale of what we were building,” Edwin said.

“Today, the refinery is fully operational and they can see what their support has helped to create. It is like nurturing a tree and eventually seeing it bear fruit.”

Bird described Standard Bank as one of the refinery’s most important institutional partners and said the visit provided executives with a direct view of the project’s scale and economic significance.

“Seeing is believing, and it allows our partners to appreciate the scale of what has been achieved,” he said.

African Capital Financing African Industry

The strengthening relationship between Africa’s largest banking institution and Africa’s largest refinery reflects a broader trend across the continent, where increasingly sophisticated financial institutions are mobilising domestic and regional capital to fund large-scale industrial development.

For investors, the combination of growing operational performance, expansion ambitions and strong institutional backing is likely to increase interest in the refinery’s planned public offering.

While questions remain over the timing and ultimate size of the transaction, Standard Bank’s public endorsement and the refinery’s ability to exceed its original production capacity have added fresh momentum to what could become one of the largest and most consequential corporate listings ever undertaken in Africa.

Source: Business Insider Africa