Green Gold: Zimbabwe’s Avocado Exports Open at Six-Year High

Harare- Zimbabwe has exported USD 847,129 worth of fresh avocados in April 2026, the highest April opening value in over six-years, and the second-highest single monthly value after June 2021’s USD 820,614. That comparison matters for the correct reason, March and April are the opening months of Zimbabwe’s avocado harvest window, which runs from April through August across the Eastern Highlands production zones of Manicaland Province.

When the opening month of the harvest season posts its best result in over six years , it signals not merely a good month but a strong season ahead. The 2026 avocado harvest is opening at a level 168% above April 2025’s USD 315,706 and 97% above April 2024’s USD 430,339. After a 2025 season that El Niño compressed to a total of approximately USD 1.06 million against the USD 2.1 million and USD 2.75 million recorded in 2024 and 2022 respectively,

Zimbabwe’s avocado sector is opening its best season at a moment when the global avocado market is offering prices and demand conditions that no previous point encountered.

Across every year from 2021 through 2025, meaningful export values begin appearing in March or April, peak between May and July, and fall to near-zero by August or September. The seasonal pattern reflects the biology of avocado production in Zimbabwe’s Eastern Highlands, where the Hass variety and its local cultivar equivalents reach commercial maturity from April onward as altitude-driven temperature differentials during fruit development produce the oil content and flavour profiles that export markets require.

The 2021 season delivered approximately USD 2.52 million across April through September. The 2022 season improved to approximately USD 2.75 million, the strongest full-season performance. The 2023 season contracted to approximately USD 1.91 million, consistent with the early-season drought stress that affected Manicaland’s orchards. The 2024 season recovered partially to approximately USD 2.10 million. Then the 2025 season collapsed to approximately USD 1.06 million, the weakest in six years, as the 2023/24 El Niño drought’s residual effects on soil moisture, tree health, and fruit set produced a dramatically reduced harvest across the Eastern Highlands production zones.

April 2026’s USD 847,129 is the opening data point of the recovery from that collapse, and its magnitude relative to prior April values positions the 2026 season to potentially exceed every prior year in the series if the May through July months track at comparable multiples above their 2025 levels.

Zimbabwe’s avocado export performance must be read against a global market context that is more favourable in 2026 than at any prior point. Global avocado demand has grown at approximately 8% to 10% annually through the 2020s, driven by sustained consumer preference growth in the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Middle Eastern markets for fresh avocados and processed avocado products including guacamole, avocado oil, and frozen pulp. Global avocado trade reached approximately USD 3.2 billion annually by 2025, with the European Union absorbing the largest single import volume share among destination markets.

Mexico dominates global avocado supply, producing approximately 2.4 million tonnes annually and accounting for over 30% of global export volume. But Mexico’s dominance in the northern hemisphere market creates a structural supply gap in the southern hemisphere harvest window, from approximately March through August, during which northern hemisphere producers are either out of season or in the early development phase before commercial quantities reach export standard. This is precisely the window in which Zimbabwe, South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, Peru, and Colombia compete for European market access, and it is the window in which Zimbabwe’s Manicaland Eastern Highlands production is timed.

The European Union’s growing preference for ethically sourced, sustainably certified avocados has created a premium price segment that Kenya and Tanzania have exploited through GlobalGAP certification and Fairtrade accreditation, commanding prices 15% to 25% above the commodity market reference for equivalent grade fruit. Zimbabwe’s avocado exporters have not yet systematically accessed that premium segment, primarily because the certification infrastructure, cold chain logistics, and export market relationship development that premium market access requires have not been prioritised at the sector level.

The EU Deforestation Regulation, which came into force in 2023 and requires that agricultural commodities entering the EU market meet due diligence requirements confirming they have not been produced on land subject to deforestation after December 2020, creates an additional compliance requirement that zimbabwe’s avocado exporters must navigate but that also, if met, provides a market access credential that differentiates compliant suppliers from those unable to demonstrate the required supply chain traceability.

Understanding the economic significance of Zimbabwe’s avocado export performance requires converting the trade values into physical production estimates. Average global export prices for fresh Hass avocados in the April to August southern hemisphere harvest window range from approximately USD 1.20 to USD 2.50 per kilogram depending on grade, market destination, and seasonal supply conditions.

At a conservative average realised price of USD 1.50 per kilogram, April 2026’s USD 847,129 implies approximately 565 tonnes of export-grade avocados shipped in a single month. At USD 2.00 per kilogram, implying 424 tonnes. The physical volume is consistent with a sector that, at its 2022 seasonal peak of USD 2.75 million, was exporting approximately 1,375 to 1,833 tonnes across the full season, a production base that is commercially meaningful but represents a small fraction of Zimbabwe’s achievable avocado output given the Eastern Highlands’ biophysical potential.

The Manicaland Province avocado production zone covers the mountain areas above 1,000 metres in the Honde Valley, Chipinge, and Chimanimani districts, where altitude-moderated temperatures, reliable rainfall from orographic precipitation patterns, and well-drained granite-derived soils provide natural growing conditions comparable to the Stellenbosch highlands of South Africa and the Kenyan highlands around Murang’a and Kiambu, two of Africa’s most productive avocado export regions.

The production potential available in Zimbabwe’s Eastern Highlands has not been commercially developed at the scale that the soil and climate conditions support, and the gap between current export performance of approximately USD 1 million to USD 2.75 million annually and the achievable potential of a properly capitalised and market-connected avocado sector is the most directly actionable agricultural diversification opportunity in Zimbabwe’s current export register.

The 2025 season’s collapse to USD 1.06 million is a structural vulnerability signal whose implications for Zimbabwe’s avocado sector mirror the structural vulnerability that the same El Niño event revealed in the maize and tobacco sectors. Avocado trees, unlike annual crops, cannot be replanted and re-harvested in a single season following drought stress. A tree that experiences severe moisture stress during the critical fruit development period from flowering through fruit set, which in the Eastern Highlands corresponds to September through February, produces a materially reduced commercial fruit crop whose effects appear in the following season’s harvest data. The 2025 season collapse reflects stress from the 2023/24 drought on trees whose fruit was developing through the 2024 dry season.

The 2026 recovery reflects normal season conditions and adequate rainfall through the 2025/26 growing season, confirmed by the broader bumper agricultural performance that Cabinet documented in its May 2026 post-harvest briefing.

The vulnerability implication is that avocado export revenue, unlike tobacco or gold, cannot be stabilised through policy instruments that address annual crop inputs. It requires the multi-year orchard investment and irrigation infrastructure that protects tree health across drought years, and whose absence means that El Niño events continue to collapse the export revenue of a perennial crop sector that has no ability to adapt within the season of stress.

Zimbabwe’s Eastern Highlands avocado orchards that have irrigation access maintained fruit quality and commercial yields through 2025. Those without it did not. The targeted irrigation expansion in Manicaland’s commercial horticulture zones is therefore both an agricultural productivity investment and an avocado export stabilisation instrument, and the Cabinet’s water infrastructure approval and the ZINWA regulatory reform of 2 June 2026 are directly relevant to the sector’s ability to withstand the 2026/27 El Niño that the Meteorological Services Department has assessed at 88% to 94% probability.

The Value Addition Gap

The AfDB’s Africa Industrialisation Index 2025 finding that food products account for less than 2% of Zimbabwe’s manufactured exports is nowhere more directly illustrated than in the avocado sector. Every kilogram of fresh avocado that Zimbabwe exports at USD 1.50 to USD 2.00 per kilogram is a kilogram of fruit that could alternatively be processed into avocado oil at a value of approximately USD 15 to USD 25 per kilogram of oil yield, since a kilogram of Hass avocado at commercial maturity yields approximately 100 to 150 grams of cold-pressed extra-virgin avocado oil.

The value addition ratio between fresh fruit export and avocado oil export is approximately 10 to 15 times per unit of raw material. Zimbabwe is currently capturing the lowest value position in a product value chain whose premium segment commands prices comparable to premium olive oil in European specialty food markets.

Avocado oil has been one of the fastest-growing categories in the global culinary oils market, with compound annual growth rates of 12% to 15% documented through the early 2020s as consumer awareness of its high oleic acid content, smoke point suitability for high-temperature cooking, and cosmetic and pharmaceutical applications expanded its market beyond specialty retail into mainstream supermarket distribution.

The industrial infrastructure required for cold-pressed avocado oil production is not capital-intensive relative to mineral processing facilities: a commercial-scale cold press operation processing 500 to 1,000 tonnes of fruit per season into oil and dehydrated avocado byproducts requires approximately USD 2 million to USD 5 million in capital investment, a fraction of the USD 400 million lithium processing facilities currently being commissioned in Goromonzi.

The Integrated Provincial Special Economic Zones framework designates Manicaland Province for agro-processing as one of its industrial activity pillars. The combination of that designation, the zone’s avocado production base, the global market demand for value-added avocado products, and the relatively modest capital requirement for processing infrastructure makes avocado oil production one of the most directly actionable agro-processing investment opportunities within the IP-SEZ framework.

It is also one of the few agricultural processing activities that would directly address the AfDB’s critique of Zimbabwe’s manufactured export concentration, generating a food product export in a category currently accounting for less than 2% of the manufactured export register.

The Forward Outlook

April 2026’s USD 847,129 is the best opening the data series has recorded. If May, June, and July 2026 track at similar multiples above their 2025 equivalents, the full 2026 season total would approach USD 3 million to USD 3.5 million, which would be the strongest annual avocado export performance in the six-year dataset. That projection is conditional on continued adequate rainfall in the Eastern Highlands, sustained cold chain logistics capacity to European and regional markets, and the absence of pest and disease pressures that affected some Manicaland orchards through 2023 and 2024.

In absolute terms, USD 3 million in annual avocado export revenue is a small number relative to Zimbabwe’s USD 932 million March export total or its USD 394 million April gold receipts. But the analytical significance of the avocado sector is not its current scale but its growth trajectory, its biophysical potential, its value addition pathway, and its position as a food commodity whose global demand growth is structural rather than cyclical.

Gold prices cycle with monetary policy and geopolitical risk. Tobacco prices cycle with global leaf demand and Chinese buying patterns. Avocado demand in European, Middle Eastern, and Asian markets is driven by demographic trends, health awareness, and dietary shifts that have no obvious reversal mechanism within any investment horizon relevant to orchard development.

Zimbabwe exports gold, tobacco, and nickel in a commodity price environment it does not control. It could, with the irrigation investment, the certification infrastructure, the cold chain logistics, and the processing capacity that its Eastern Highlands biophysical endowment justifies, export avocado oil in a specialty food market that rewards provenance, certification, and quality consistency with premiums that commodity markets never offer. April 2026’s USD 847,129 is the strongest possible opening argument for that investment case.

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