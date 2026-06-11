Multi-Metal Discovery Strengthens Namibia’s Position in Global Critical Minerals Supply Chain

WINDHOEK – Namibia has reinforced its growing status as a strategic supplier of critical minerals after new exploration results from the Uis Project revealed extensive polymetallic mineralisation containing tin, lithium, tantalum, rubidium and caesium, according to reporting by Business Insider Africa.

The findings, announced by Australian-listed exploration company Askari Metals Ltd, emerged from a trenching programme at the K9 pegmatite target within the broader Uis Polymetallic Project in Namibia’s Erongo Region.

The results indicate a broad and continuous mineralised corridor extending approximately 950 metres, significantly enhancing confidence in the project’s scale and long-term economic potential.

The latest exploration campaign returned grades of up to 4,050 parts per million (ppm) tin, 0.29% lithium oxide (Li₂O), 215 ppm tantalum, 2,380 ppm rubidium, and 479 ppm caesium, highlighting the project’s diversified critical minerals profile.

The systematic trenching programme, conducted at 40-metre intervals across the target area, has provided valuable geological data that will inform future drilling activities.

Strategic Discovery for Energy Transition Minerals

The discovery comes at a time when global demand for critical minerals is accelerating, driven by the rapid growth of electric vehicles, battery manufacturing, renewable energy systems and advanced technology industries.

Askari Metals Executive Director Gino D’Anna described K9 as one of the most promising discoveries within the Uis Project.

“K9 is shaping up as a standout polymetallic discovery at Uis. Phase I trenching has confirmed broad, continuous mineralisation over a 950m strike, with standout results including up to 4,050ppm tin, 0.29% Li₂O, 215ppm tantalum, 2,380ppm rubidium and 479ppm caesium,” D’Anna said.

He added that the results substantially reduce exploration risk and improve confidence in the project’s investment case.

“These results materially derisk drilling and strengthen our conviction that K9 sits within a fertile, high-quality mineralised corridor with the scale and commodity mix to capture strong investor attention.”

Industry analysts note that the combination of battery minerals and specialty metals significantly enhances the project’s commercial attractiveness, particularly as global manufacturers seek diversified and secure supply chains for critical raw materials.

Located in a World-Class Mineral Belt

The Uis Project is situated within Namibia’s highly prospective Cape Cross-Uis Pegmatite Belt, a geological region internationally recognised for hosting substantial hard-rock deposits of lithium, tin and tantalum.

The project benefits from established infrastructure, including proximity to the deep-water port of Walvis Bay and the neighbouring Uis Tin Mine operated by Andrada Mining.

Askari Metals noted that the 100%-owned project lies adjacent to the producing Uis Tin Mine, which hosts a substantial JORC-compliant mineral resource and provides evidence of the region’s long-standing mineral endowment.

The strategic location is expected to support future development by reducing logistical costs and facilitating access to export markets.

Growing Investor Interest

Exploration data suggests that K9 represents a continuous mineralised system rather than isolated pockets of ore, an important distinction that could significantly improve future resource estimates and development economics.

The company plans to undertake additional drilling later this year to better define the size, grade distribution and commercial viability of the deposit.

As global competition intensifies for access to critical minerals essential to the energy transition, Namibia is increasingly emerging as a key investment destination for mining companies seeking exposure to future-facing commodities.

The latest discovery at Uis further strengthens the country’s credentials as one of Africa’s most promising critical minerals jurisdictions and highlights the growing role Southern Africa is expected to play in supplying materials required for next-generation technologies.

Source: Business Insider Africa