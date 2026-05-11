Mliswa Launches Astonishing Attack on George Charamba Amid ZANU-PF Tensions

HARARE – Former Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has sharply criticised presidential spokesperson George Charamba, accusing him of undermining President Emmerson Mnangagwa and fuelling divisions within the ruling establishment.

In a strongly worded statement, Mliswa alleged that Charamba was attempting to influence the President against the advice and counsel of those around him, warning that such conduct represented a betrayal of both office and mandate.

“Charamba, we are not naïve. This is an unequivocal suggestion to the President to disregard the counsel of those around him,” Mliswa said.

The outspoken former MP argued that Charamba should have stepped down from his position long ago, claiming his conduct had increasingly become detrimental to the President and the administration he serves.

“It is long overdue for you to have departed from your post, as your unwavering disservice to your superior has been all too evident,” Mliswa said.

He further accused the veteran government communicator of displaying disrespect towards both the President and the responsibilities attached to his office.

“Despite his awareness of your character, he made the choice to retain you; yet, you have continued to exhibit an astonishing level of disrespect to him and your mandate,” he added.

Mliswa also warned of what he described as a growing network of individuals leaking sensitive internal information for political purposes, alleging the existence of a “cartel” operating within government and party structures.

“We know many of them and soon we shall be stating names as they are. There is a whole cartel that is leaking inside information for nefarious political agendas,” he said.

The remarks come amid intensifying factional tensions within ZANU-PF, where internal succession debates and political positioning continue to dominate public discourse ahead of future electoral and leadership contests.

Mliswa, who has frequently commented on internal ruling party dynamics despite no longer being a member of ZANU-PF, said it was necessary to publicly expose individuals allegedly acting against the interests of the President and the country.

“While it is the prerogative of the President to dismiss anyone, it is still incumbent upon us to name and shame those who are selling out,” he said.

Charamba has not publicly responded to the allegations.

Political analysts say the latest exchange reflects growing unease within sections of the ruling elite, with public criticism among senior political figures increasingly spilling into the open.