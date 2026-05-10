Zimbabwe Republic Police hunts three suspected drug kingpins

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is seeking information that may lead to the arrest of three highly wanted suspected drug lords allegedly linked to syndicated drug operations in Harare’s high-density suburbs.

In a statement released on Sunday, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi identified the suspects as Nomore “Nomara” Chabata (47), Joymore Chihwai (41) and Leon Mambohaatumwi (35).

According to Comm Nyathi, the trio allegedly operated syndicated drug bases in Mufakose, Marimba and Mabvuku suburbs, in Harare.

Investigations by the police reportedly revealed that the suspects were using heavily fortified houses equipped with high perimeter walls, electric fences and CCTV surveillance systems to evade arrests and police raids.

“The premises had vicious dogs such as pit bulls and others to scare away law enforcement efforts,” reads part of the statement.

Comm Nyathi said the explosives recovered during recent raids suggest links between the suspects and violent crimes, including armed robberies involving the blowing up of safes.

“The recovery of explosives in the contraband show that the drug lords are linked to crimes such as armed robbery which involve the blowing up of safes,” said Comm Nyathi.

Comm Nyathi said more detailed information regarding the investigations and the suspects would be released in due course.

Source: The Herald