Saudi Arabia Blocks Pakistan’s $5.5bn Arms Push into Africa as Strategy Shifts

Saudi Arabia has moved to halt Pakistan’s planned $5.5 billion expansion of defence exports into Africa, signalling a significant recalibration of Riyadh’s regional strategy and raising fresh uncertainty over military supply dynamics on the continent.

According to Business Insider Africa, Saudi authorities have asked Islamabad to suspend a $1.5 billion weapons deal with Sudan and reconsider a separate $4 billion defence agreement linked to Libyan forces. The intervention underscores shifting Gulf priorities amid mounting geopolitical and humanitarian pressures.

Pakistan has already paused the Sudan transaction after Saudi Arabia withdrew financing, effectively stalling a deal that had reached advanced stages earlier this year. The agreement reportedly included fighter jets and other weapons systems, forming part of Islamabad’s broader strategy to expand its defence export footprint across African markets.

“Saudi Arabia has signalled that Pakistan should terminate the deal after it dropped the idea of financing it,” a security source told Reuters, highlighting Riyadh’s decisive role in derailing the transaction.

Humanitarian and geopolitical pressures

The Sudan deal has collided with the realities of an ongoing civil conflict, now entering its fourth year. Forces aligned with General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan had pursued the acquisition despite a humanitarian crisis that has displaced millions and drawn global concern.

The planned arms purchase also came amid a United States-led push to mobilise humanitarian assistance for Sudan, with donor pledges expected to reach approximately $1.5 billion.

Saudi Arabia had initially backed the Sudan arrangement as part of a broader effort to counter the influence of the United Arab Emirates and strengthen ties with Khartoum. However, Western governments are understood to have urged Riyadh to avoid deeper entanglement in African proxy conflicts.

Strategic recalibration in Riyadh

The kingdom’s policy shift reflects a wider reassessment of its external engagements as it prioritises domestic security concerns, particularly amid heightened tensions involving Iran and the United States.

A March meeting between Saudi officials and Sudanese representatives in Riyadh reportedly resulted in the withdrawal of financial backing for the arms deal, marking a turning point in the arrangement.

The fallout extends beyond Sudan. A second defence agreement—valued at $4 billion and involving forces aligned with Libya’s eastern military bloc—is also at risk as Saudi Arabia “revisits its strategy” in both theatres.

Implications for Pakistan and Africa

Saudi Arabia’s decision carries significant implications for Pakistan’s ambitions to position itself as a major arms exporter to Africa. The country has been actively seeking to diversify its defence markets, leveraging competitive pricing and established military manufacturing capacity.

Riyadh’s withdrawal not only disrupts immediate transactions but also signals potential constraints on future deals reliant on Gulf financing.

More broadly, the shift introduces uncertainty for African states seeking to procure military equipment, particularly in conflict zones where external funding and geopolitical backing often determine the viability of such agreements.

Analysts say the development reflects a growing trend among Gulf powers to scale back involvement in overseas conflicts, focusing instead on internal stability and strategic preparedness in an increasingly volatile global environment.