National Foods Expands Manufacturing Base as Demand Drives Capacity Growth

HARARE – National Foods Holdings Limited is accelerating its industrial expansion strategy following a strong demand outlook, with three new production plants commissioned in 2025 already reshaping the country’s food supply dynamics.

The country’s largest food producer established dedicated lines for pasta, breakfast cereals, and biscuits, marking one of the most significant capital investment programmes in Zimbabwe’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector in recent years.

Chief Executive Officer Mike Lashbrook said the investments are beginning to yield measurable results, particularly in import substitution and capacity utilisation.

“Driven by increased consumer demand, the pasta line is now operating close to full capacity,” Lashbrook said. “This has played an important role in reducing imports at a critical time for the economy.”

Zimbabwe has historically relied on imported pasta products, making the localisation of production strategically significant amid ongoing foreign currency constraints and supply chain volatility. Analysts say the shift could ease pressure on the country’s import bill while strengthening domestic value chains.

The cereals and biscuits plants are also expected to deepen product diversification and enhance National Foods’ competitive positioning in both mass and premium consumer segments. Industry observers note that demand for processed and convenience foods has been rising steadily, underpinned by urbanisation and shifting consumption patterns.

In 2025, National Foods, the country’s biggest food producer, built 3 new plants; pasta, cereals and biscuits. Here, CEO Mike Lashbrook updates on impact: • Driven by increased consumer demand, the pasta line is running near full capacity. This has helped Zimbabwe cut imports… https://t.co/EFxNfe2QaE pic.twitter.com/w1bEdoQxit — newZWire (@newswireZW) April 27, 2026

Looking ahead, Lashbrook confirmed that further capital expenditure is in the pipeline, with a particular focus on backward integration into agriculture.

“Additional investment will also translate into increased procurement of locally grown wheat,” he said, signalling a deliberate move to strengthen domestic agricultural linkages.

This strategy aligns with broader national priorities to boost local production and reduce dependency on imports of key raw materials. Increased offtake from local farmers could stimulate wheat production, improve rural incomes, and enhance supply chain resilience.

Economists, however, caution that the success of such initiatives will depend on consistent agricultural output, stable input costs, and supportive policy frameworks, particularly around irrigation, financing, and land productivity.

At a macro level, National Foods’ expansion comes at a time when Zimbabwe is grappling with renewed inflationary pressures and rising production costs. By scaling up local manufacturing, the company is positioning itself to mitigate external shocks while contributing to industrial growth and food security.

The developments underscore a broader trend within Zimbabwe’s manufacturing sector, where firms are increasingly investing in capacity expansion and import substitution as a hedge against currency volatility and global supply disruptions.