Iran Seizes Two Tankers in Strait of Hormuz, Raising Tensions in Key Global Shipping Route

TEHRAN/DUBAI – Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has seized two commercial vessels in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, increasing tensions in one of the world’s most critical oil transit corridors.

According to Iranian state-linked media, citing an official statement from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy, the vessels MSC Francesca and Epaminondas were intercepted and redirected toward Iranian territorial waters. Authorities warned that any attempt to disrupt “order and safety” in the area would be treated as crossing a “red line”.

The IRGC also reportedly engaged a third vessel, identified as Euphoria, which was struck and later ran aground near Iran’s coastline.

Shipping Disruptions and Market Reaction

Maritime tracking data showed unusual vessel movements during the incident. The Euphoria slowed significantly after passing near Larak Island, while the two seized vessels were last recorded close to Iranian waters after temporarily disappearing from tracking systems.

The Strait of Hormuz carries a significant share of the world’s oil shipments, making any disruption a serious concern for global energy markets. Initial market reactions have already pushed oil prices higher amid fears of potential supply disruptions.

Growing Geopolitical Pressure

The development comes at a time of heightened tensions between Iran and the United States. Donald Trump recently indicated that a ceasefire arrangement with Iran would be extended indefinitely to allow time for negotiations, even as a disputed naval blockade remains in place.

Iran has repeatedly opposed foreign military presence in the Gulf, particularly actions it considers a threat to its control over regional waters. The latest seizures suggest a more assertive approach by Tehran in enforcing its position.

Global Trade and Energy Risks

For international trade and energy markets, the incident highlights the vulnerability of major shipping routes to geopolitical tensions. Any prolonged disruption in the Strait of Hormuz could lead to higher shipping costs, delays in supply chains, and further volatility in oil prices.

Analysts warn that continued incidents of this nature could signal a more unstable environment in the Gulf, with wider implications for global energy security and economic stability.

The situation remains under close observation, with potential responses from international stakeholders likely to shape developments in the coming days.