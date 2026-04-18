Iran reverses decision to open Hormuz citing ‘US piracy under guise of blockade’

Iran has reversed its decision to open the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping in response to the continued US blockade of its ports, Fars News Agency reported on 18 April, citing the country’s armed forces headquarters.

“Iran agreed in good faith to allow a limited number of oil tankers and commercial ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz in a managed manner, but unfortunately, the Americans, with their repeated record of breach of promise, continue to commit piracy under the guise of a so-called blockade,” the Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters stated.

BREAKING | Spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters announces that transit through the Strait of Hormuz has reverted to a state of strict military control, citing repeated US violations and piracy under the pretext of a blockade. pic.twitter.com/a6T39NbzaZ — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) April 18, 2026

“For this reason, control of the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its previous state,” the statement said, adding that the strategic waterway would remain “under the strict management and control of the armed forces … as long as the United States does not end the complete freedom of movement of vessels from and to Iran.”

The decision reversed an announcement made by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi on Friday, saying that the Strait of Hormuz would be “completely open” for commercial vessels in response to the ceasefire agreement reached to bring a temporary halt to Israel’s brutal bombing campaign in Lebanon.

US President Donald Trump responded by claiming, “Iran has agreed to never close the Strait of Hormuz again,” while adding that the US would nevertheless continue to blockade Iranian ports.

Araghchi’s announcement came before the US stock market opened, giving Trump a boost as oil prices fell by some 11 percent and the S&P 500 index climbed to near all-time highs.

Nevertheless, in the early hours of Saturday, Iran’s Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned that Iran would close the Strait of Hormuz again if the US blockade of Iranian ports continued.

“With the continuation of the blockade, the Strait of Hormuz will not remain open,” he wrote on X, adding that the status of Hormuz will be determined “in the field, not on social media.”

Ghalibaf also took aim at Trump, saying he “will certainly not get anywhere in negotiations [by lying].”

Later on Saturday, gunboats from the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) fired on a tanker in the Gulf of Oman, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). No injuries were reported.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, warned on Telegram that his country’s navy is ready to inflict “new bitter defeats” on enemies.

In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 17, 2026

Vessel tracking data showed that several ships managed to pass through Hormuz on Saturday before Iran reversed its decision, including three cargo ships flying India’s flag and two tankers, one flying Hong Kong’s flag and the other Curacao’s.

Ebrahim Azizi, the head of Iran’s parliamentary committee for national security, said on Saturday afternoon that only commercial ships approved by the IRGC would be allowed to pass through the strait.

“The time has come to comply with the new Maritime Regime of the Strait of Hormuz,” he wrote on X, warning that the rules could change “if the United States attempts to create any disturbance for Iranian ships.”