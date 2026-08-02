Choppies’ African Retreat: How the Botswana Retail Giant Exited South Africa and Zimbabwe to Rebuild Its Business

JOHANNESBURG – Botswana-based supermarket group Choppies Enterprises has emerged as a case study in corporate turnaround after withdrawing from several African markets, including South Africa and Zimbabwe, to restore profitability following one of the most challenging periods in its history.

According to BusinessTech, Choppies’ decision to exit South Africa formed part of a sweeping restructuring programme designed to halt mounting losses and refocus the retailer on its most profitable operations.

At its peak, the retailer operated more than 240 supermarkets across eight African countries, including Botswana, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique and Namibia. In South Africa alone, the company had built a network of 93 stores, making it one of the country’s largest foreign-owned food retailers.

Expansion Ends in Financial Crisis

Choppies’ growth story began modestly with the opening of the Wayside Supermarket in Lobatse, Botswana. Rapid expansion followed, with the business consolidating under the Choppies brand before venturing beyond Botswana’s borders.

The retailer entered South Africa in 2008 with its first store in Zeerust, North West Province, before accelerating its regional expansion. The company listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange in 2012 and secured a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in 2015 to finance its ambitious African growth strategy.

However, that expansion came under severe pressure in 2018 after accounting irregularities, delays in publishing financial statements and the suspension of its shares from both stock exchanges.

The crisis left the retailer burdened with significant debt, forcing management to embark on a comprehensive restructuring plan.

South Africa Becomes a Costly Exit

According to Choppies’ annual reports, South Africa had become one of the group’s most financially challenging operations.

The company disclosed that its South African subsidiaries were fully impaired after management concluded that their recoverable value had fallen below their carrying value.

As quoted by BusinessTech, Choppies stated: “Choppies Supermarkets SA (Pty) Limited were fully impaired in 2018 as the future financial performance of these subsidiaries had an estimated recoverable amount from the value in use that was lower than the carrying amount of the company’s investment.”

The retailer added that discontinued operations across South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania and Mozambique generated approximately BWP1.7 billion in losses and closure costs, contributing significantly to the group’s negative equity position.

Withdrawal Included Zimbabwe

While South Africa attracted much of the attention because of the size of the business, Choppies also scaled back its regional footprint, exiting several African markets as part of the same strategic review.

The company ultimately withdrew from Zimbabwe, reducing its exposure to markets that management considered either non-core or commercially unsustainable during the restructuring process.

The regional retrenchment marked a significant shift from Choppies’ earlier ambition of becoming one of Africa’s leading pan-African supermarket chains.

Symbolic R1 Sale

The South African exit was completed during the 2020 financial year when Choppies sold its South African subsidiaries to Kind Investments Proprietary Limited.

The business was transferred for a symbolic purchase price of R1, with the buyer assuming responsibility for the company’s retail liabilities.

Although the nominal transaction value attracted attention, it reflected the deteriorated commercial position of the South African operations rather than the value of the underlying retail assets.

Following the sale, several viable supermarket locations were subsequently acquired by established South African retailers, including Shoprite and independent OK Franchise operators.

Turnaround Restores Investor Confidence

Having exited loss-making operations, Choppies redirected investment towards its stronger businesses, particularly its home market of Botswana, while maintaining selected operations in Namibia and Zambia.

The strategy has produced measurable results.

According to the company’s latest financial reports, sustained profitability from its core businesses, combined with a BWP300 million rights issue completed in 2023, strengthened the retailer’s balance sheet and eliminated its negative equity position.

The improved financial performance also enabled Choppies to regain a clean audit opinion after years of qualified financial statements.

Perhaps most significantly for shareholders, the recovery allowed the supermarket group to resume dividend payments for the first time since 2017, declaring distributions in both the 2024 and 2025 financial years.

Lessons in Strategic Retrenchment

Choppies’ experience illustrates how rapid expansion across multiple African markets can expose retailers to operational complexity, governance risks and uneven market performance.

While the exits from South Africa and Zimbabwe marked the end of an ambitious continental expansion strategy, management’s willingness to dispose of underperforming businesses has ultimately restored financial stability and renewed investor confidence.

For African retailers pursuing regional growth, Choppies’ turnaround underscores a fundamental business principle: sustainable profitability often depends not only on where companies expand, but also on knowing when to retreat.