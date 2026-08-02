Chris Brown Seeks New Trial After US$13 Million Dog Bite Verdict Threatens Tour Earnings

LOS ANGELES – Grammy-winning R&B singer Chris Brown is seeking to overturn a US$12.9 million court judgment awarded to his former housekeeper following a dog attack at his California home, a legal battle that could have significant financial implications for the performer.

Brown’s legal team has filed a motion requesting a new trial after a jury found him and his company, Black Pyramid LLC, liable for injuries suffered by former employee Maria Avila during an incident at his Tarzana residence.

The lawsuit stems from an attack in December 2020, when Avila was reportedly carrying out household duties at Brown’s property. Court proceedings heard that she was attacked by Hades, a Caucasian Shepherd owned by the singer, sustaining severe injuries that required extensive medical treatment, including multiple surgeries, skin grafts and long-term rehabilitation.

Following a two-week trial concluded in June, a jury awarded Avila approximately US$12.9 million in damages, finding Brown legally responsible for the injuries she sustained.

However, Brown is now challenging the verdict, arguing that procedural irregularities and alleged jury misconduct affected the fairness of the trial. His lawyers contend that the damages awarded were excessive and have asked the court to order a new hearing.

Tour Revenue Could Be Targeted

The legal dispute now extends beyond the courtroom and into Brown’s business interests.

According to court filings, Avila is seeking to enforce the judgment by pursuing income generated from Brown’s current R&B concert tour, one of the singer’s largest sources of revenue. If successful, portions of his tour earnings could potentially be redirected to satisfy the court award while legal proceedings continue.

The timing is particularly significant, as Brown remains in the middle of a successful concert schedule that has attracted large audiences across the United States.

A hearing on Brown’s request for a new trial has been scheduled for 22 September, with the outcome expected to determine whether the multimillion-dollar judgment stands or whether the case returns to court.

High-Stakes Legal Battle

For Brown, the case represents more than a personal legal challenge. It also carries commercial implications, given the potential impact on future earnings and business operations.

While Brown’s legal team continues to contest the verdict, Avila’s lawyers are expected to pursue available legal avenues to enforce the judgment if the court declines to grant a new trial.

Until the September hearing, the singer’s legal and financial future remains closely tied to one of the most expensive civil judgments he has faced in recent years.