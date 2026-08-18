Tanganda targets value addition and US$8m investment to rebuild growth

MUTARE — Tanganda Tea Company Limited is pursuing a value-addition and diversification strategy to rebuild growth, with packed tea, avocado oil production and a US$8 million capital injection emerging as key pillars of the agricultural group’s recovery plan.

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed diversified agro-business is seeking to extract greater value from its plantations and orchards after lower production in some of its traditional commodities weighed on performance during the nine months ended June 30, 2026.

Tanganda said the operating environment remained relatively stable during the third quarter, although adverse weather conditions and subdued demand in some export markets continued to affect parts of the portfolio.

Bulk tea production fell 28 percent year-on-year after management suspended out-of-season plucking when yields fell below economically viable levels.

The decision reduced reported production in the short term but allowed the company to undertake maintenance across its tea-processing facilities ahead of the new season.

Tanganda chairman Addington Chinake said the approach was designed to protect the long-term productivity of the business rather than pursue volumes that were economically unattractive.

Packed tea emerges as growth engine

While bulk tea production declined, the company’s export sales volumes increased 9 percent, supported by stocks carried forward from the previous year.

The strongest performance came from packed tea, with volumes soaring 145 percent compared with the corresponding period.

The sharp increase demonstrates the potential of moving further down the value chain instead of relying predominantly on bulk commodity sales.

Tanganda attributed the improvement to sustained demand for its core brands and route-to-market initiatives implemented during the period.

The company is now seeking to strengthen domestic and regional distribution partnerships, with packed tea providing an opportunity to capture a greater share of the final consumer value generated from its agricultural output.

For an integrated agricultural producer, the shift is strategically important. Selling bulk tea exposes the business more directly to international commodity prices and export-market conditions, while branded and packed products create greater opportunities to control pricing, distribution and customer relationships.

Avocados provide another value-addition opportunity

Tanganda’s horticultural portfolio delivered mixed results, with macadamia production declining 5 percent and export sales volumes falling 45 percent amid weak international demand and an oversupplied nut-in-shell market.

Avocados, however, provided a significant counterweight.

Production increased 95 percent year-on-year as the company’s orchards matured, creating a growing supply base for its avocado oil operation.

The extraction plant, developed with Netherlands-based Trade Link Global BV, began operating in May 2025 and provides Tanganda with an alternative route to market for its expanding avocado crop.

The strategy is particularly relevant because oil extraction allows the company to monetise fruit that may not meet the specifications required for fresh-market sales.

Rather than treating lower-grade fruit as waste or accepting substantially lower returns, processing it into oil creates an additional revenue stream and increases the value extracted from the same agricultural asset.

US$8 million strengthens balance sheet

Tanganda’s recovery strategy is being supported by a US$8 million capital raise completed earlier this year through a renounceable rights offer.

The funds are being directed towards working capital, supplier obligations and investment in productive infrastructure.

Key projects include the replacement of the Tingamira water bottling plant, infrastructure refurbishment and grid-connection work for solar installations at the Ratelshoek, Jersey and Tingamira estates.

The capital injection is significant because Tanganda’s performance has been constrained not only by commodity-market conditions but also by the need to maintain and modernise its operating infrastructure.

Improving the availability and reliability of production assets should allow the company to convert its agricultural capacity into higher commercial output.

New shareholder changes strategic landscape

The rights issue also materially altered Tanganda’s shareholder structure.

Innscor Africa’s subsidiary, Rutanhi Beverages Limited, underwrote the offer and subsequently acquired a 27 percent stake in Tanganda.

The investment introduces a significant strategic shareholder at a time when Tanganda is attempting to rebuild its operating platform, strengthen financial controls and move further into value-added food and beverage products.

Management said the first four months following completion of the capital raise were focused largely on rebuilding leadership structures, reviewing critical operations and strengthening financial reporting, export systems and accountability processes.

The restructuring is intended to establish a more sustainable operating model supported by an appropriate capital structure and stronger financial position.

Recovery depends on converting assets into higher-value products

Tanganda’s latest performance points to a business in transition.

The decline in bulk tea production and macadamia exports demonstrates the vulnerability of traditional agricultural commodities to weather conditions and global supply-demand cycles. At the same time, the surge in packed tea and avocado production highlights the opportunities available through value addition and market diversification.

The strategic challenge is now to ensure that these newer growth channels become large enough to offset weakness elsewhere in the portfolio.

Packed tea provides a route into higher-value branded consumption markets, while avocado oil offers an industrial processing outlet for the company’s expanding orchards.

Meanwhile, the US$8 million capital raise provides the financial resources required to address working-capital pressures and restore infrastructure.

For Tanganda, the recovery therefore depends on more than simply producing larger agricultural volumes. The company needs to produce efficiently, process more of what it grows and capture a greater share of the value between the farm and the final consumer.

If management succeeds in combining stronger packed-tea distribution, growing avocado oil production and improved estate infrastructure, Tanganda could gradually reduce its exposure to volatile bulk commodity markets and build a more diversified earnings base.

The next stage of the turnaround will be whether the capital investment and operational restructuring can translate into higher utilisation, stronger margins and sustained cash generation across the group’s tea, horticulture and beverage businesses.