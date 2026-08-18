ZSE retreats 1% as CBZ, Proplastics lead sell-off

HARARE — Zimbabwean equities surrendered part of the previous session’s gains on Tuesday, with the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) All Share Index falling 1.02 percent as selling pressure returned to major counters and market turnover remained subdued.

The All Share Index closed at 479.69 points, down from 484.61 points on Monday, while the ZSE Top 10 declined 1.11 percent to 486.07 points and the Top 15 lost 1.01 percent to 497.78 points.

Market capitalisation fell to ZWG107.50 billion, from ZWG108.61 billion in the previous session, representing a decline of about ZWG1.11 billion.

Trading activity remained thin, with 60 trades generating ZWG4.12 million in turnover.

The retreat followed Monday’s 1.89 percent advance in the All Share Index, suggesting that the recent rally remains vulnerable to profit-taking, particularly in counters that have experienced sharp price movements.

Proplastics leads losses

Proplastics was Tuesday’s biggest casualty, falling 14.55 percent to 115.31 cents, while Mashonaland Holdings declined 8 percent to 230 cents.

GetBucks Holdings fell 4.29 percent to 10.05 cents, CBZ Holdings shed 3.84 percent to 3,992.21 cents and British American Tobacco Zimbabwe declined 3.10 percent to 18,400 cents.

The selling in CBZ was particularly notable after the banking group had been the market’s strongest large-cap performer on Monday, when its share price jumped 11.97 percent.

A market analyst told The Zimbabwe Financial Mail that the reversal illustrated the extent to which momentum rather than broad-based liquidity was influencing short-term price formation.

“Yesterday’s CBZ rally was exceptionally strong, and today’s decline suggests some investors were prepared to lock in gains. In a relatively thin market, a small number of transactions can produce sizeable price movements,” the analyst said.

Another equity-market analyst said investors should distinguish between a change in fundamental valuation and short-term trading activity.

“The decline does not necessarily invalidate the bullish case for the financial sector. What matters is whether earnings expectations and institutional demand are strong enough to absorb profit-taking,” the analyst said.

Financial stocks remain in focus

Although the market declined, the latest movement comes against a broader period of strong performance for Zimbabwean equities.

Independent market data showed the Zimbabwean market had gained substantially during 2026, with financial stocks among the principal drivers of the advance.

The financial sector’s strength has been linked by analysts to improving monetary conditions, stronger earnings visibility and investor preference for counters with relatively deep liquidity.

The reversal in CBZ therefore carries more significance than the movement in smaller counters because the bank is one of the exchange’s largest companies and its price movements have a meaningful effect on market indices.

“Financials remain one of the areas where investors can find scale and earnings visibility, but valuations have moved rapidly. That naturally creates a higher probability of short-term consolidation,” another analyst told The Zimbabwe Financial Mail.

Only three counters advance

The market’s breadth was weak, with only three counters registering gains.

Ariston Holdings rose 1.01 percent to 7.60 cents, TN CyberTech Investments advanced 0.38 percent to 30.16 cents and Seed Co gained a marginal 0.09 percent to 491.94 cents.

The limited number of advancing counters indicates that Tuesday’s weakness was relatively broad rather than being driven exclusively by one large company.

The Small Cap Index remained unchanged at 100.11 points, while the Mid Cap Index fell 0.58 percent to 482.34 points.

“The absence of meaningful participation from small and mid-cap counters is important. A sustainable market recovery normally requires breadth, not simply appreciation in a handful of large stocks,” an equity analyst said.

Property counters also weaken

Listed property also came under pressure.

Tigere Property Fund declined 2.41 percent to 107.31 cents, reducing its market capitalisation to approximately ZWG2 billion.

Revitus Property Fund remained unchanged at 198.25 cents.

The weakness comes as Zimbabwe’s property investment market attracts increasing attention from institutional investors, with the development of REITs and growing investment in commercial and hospitality property creating new avenues for capital mobilisation.

However, analysts said the performance of listed property vehicles would ultimately depend on rental income, occupancy, asset valuations and the ability to generate distributions rather than simply movements in underlying property prices.

“REITs offer investors exposure to hard assets, but the market still needs stronger liquidity and clearer income visibility for property counters to attract sustained institutional participation,” a business analyst said.

Sector indices largely flat

The sector picture was relatively subdued.

The ZSE ETF Index was unchanged at 622.61 points, while the Modified Consumer Staples Index slipped 0.07 percent to 433.39 points.

The Zim National Index declined 0.54 percent to 183.89 points, while both the Mining Index at 147.11 points and the Information, Communication and Technology Index at 456.23 points were unchanged.

The absence of movement in mining and ICT suggests investors were largely concentrated in individual counters rather than undertaking broad sector rotation.

Thin liquidity remains the market’s weakness

The most persistent concern remains liquidity.

Tuesday’s ZWG4.12 million turnover across 60 trades is modest relative to a market capitalisation of more than ZWG107 billion.

That means even relatively small orders can have a disproportionate impact on share prices, creating volatility that may not necessarily correspond with changes in underlying company fundamentals.

The liquidity challenge has become more significant following the migration of several major companies from the ZSE to the US dollar-denominated Victoria Falls Stock Exchange.

The VFEX had overtaken the ZSE in market capitalisation during 2026, following Econet’s departure from the main exchange and subsequent migrations by other counters.

An analyst said this continued to create a structural challenge for the ZSE.

“The ZSE needs to rebuild its institutional investment base. Price appreciation is encouraging, but without deeper liquidity, investors will continue to face difficulty entering and exiting positions without moving prices materially,” the analyst said.

Corporate results could reshape valuations

The market is also entering an increasingly information-heavy period, with listed companies releasing trading updates that could provide a fundamental basis for the next round of share-price movements.

Recent disclosures include updates from ART Corporation, Tanganda, CFI Holdings, Star Africa and Willdale, giving investors fresh information on volumes, revenue, margins, capital expenditure and working-capital conditions.

For equity investors, the significance of these announcements lies in whether operational improvements are translating into sustainable earnings growth.

“Corporate results are becoming increasingly important because the market has already experienced substantial nominal price appreciation. Investors now need evidence that earnings are catching up with valuations,” said one market analyst.

Another analyst said companies demonstrating stronger cash generation and balance-sheet resilience were likely to command greater investor attention.

“In this environment, revenue growth alone is insufficient. The market will reward companies that can convert sales into cash, defend margins and maintain dividend capacity,” the analyst said.

Market enters consolidation phase

Tuesday’s retreat does not necessarily signal a reversal of the broader market recovery, but it does suggest that investors are becoming more selective following the strong gains recorded across several counters.

The All Share Index remains above Monday’s opening level despite the decline, while market capitalisation remains substantially above levels recorded earlier in the year.

The immediate test is whether selling pressure persists or whether investors use the correction to re-enter fundamentally stronger counters.

For the ZSE, the bigger challenge remains structural: turning index appreciation into a deeper, more liquid and fundamentally driven equity market.

Until turnover broadens and more counters attract sustained institutional participation, sharp one-day movements such as CBZ’s 11.97 percent gain followed by a 3.84 percent decline will remain a defining feature of Zimbabwe’s equity market.