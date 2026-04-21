Agility Without Illusion: Why Zimbabwean Businesses Must Move From Structure to Value

IN boardrooms across Zimbabwe, the language of “agility” has become almost ritualistic. Executives speak of transformation, digital migration, and innovation with increasing confidence. Yet, behind this vocabulary lies a more stubborn reality: many organisations remain structurally rigid, slow to respond, and disconnected from the actual engines of value creation.

By Farai Chikoore

This disconnect is not rooted in a lack of ambition. Rather, it reflects a deeper misunderstanding of what agility truly demands. The prevailing assumption is that agility can be achieved by rearranging teams or launching pilot initiatives. However, global insights, including those from McKinsey & Company, suggest something far more fundamental: agility is less about structure and more about aligning an organisation with how it creates value in real terms.

For Zimbabwean businesses operating in an environment defined by volatility and uncertainty, that distinction is critical.

The Illusion of Agility in Zimbabwe

Across sectors, there has been visible movement. Financial institutions such as CBZ Holdings have embraced digital banking platforms, while fintech ecosystems around EcoCash continue to expand. High retailers like have attempted to adapt their supply chains in response to inflationary pressures.

Yet, these changes often sit on the surface. Innovation units operate in isolation, digital teams exist without meaningful authority, and strategic direction remains heavily centralised. What emerges is a fragmented system where new initiatives struggle to influence the broader organisation.

This pattern mirrors a global challenge: companies are capable of designing agile frameworks on paper, but falter when it comes to translating those designs into operational reality. The difficulty lies not in conceptualisation, but in confronting the implications, particularly around power, incentives, and control.

Where Value Really Lies: A Zimbabwean Perspective

The starting point for any meaningful transformation is an honest assessment of where value is actually created. In Zimbabwe’s economic context, this is not an abstract exercise. It is shaped by immediate pressures, currency instability, constrained liquidity, and shifting consumer behaviour.

For banks, value increasingly lies in the speed and reliability of transactions, as well as the trust they can sustain in a fragile financial system. Retailers derive value from their ability to maintain a consistent supply and adjust pricing dynamically in the face of inflation. Telecommunications firms depend on network resilience and the effective monetisation of data.

A company like Econet Wireless Zimbabwe illustrates this dynamic well. Its strength has not simply been infrastructure, but the integration of services into a unified ecosystem that captures multiple layers of customer interaction. This is not a departmental advantage; it is a value stream.

Internationally, firms such as Amazon and Alibaba Group have long structured themselves around these value streams rather than traditional functional silos. Closer to home, Safaricom built its dominance by centring its model on mobile financial services, effectively redefining how value is generated within its ecosystem.

Zimbabwean firms, by contrast, often remain anchored in hierarchical structures that obscure rather than clarify where value truly resides.

The P&L Problem: Power Without Accountability

One of the most difficult, yet necessary, shifts in an agile transformation concerns the allocation of profit-and-loss responsibility. In many Zimbabwean organisations, financial control remains concentrated at the top, while operational teams function primarily as executors of centrally determined strategies.

This creates a disconnect between decision-making and accountability. Without ownership of financial outcomes, teams lack both the authority and the incentive to respond quickly to changing conditions.

Reimagining this structure would mean placing P&L responsibility closer to the points of value creation. In a retail context, this could involve granting category or store-level teams greater control over pricing, procurement, and inventory decisions. Such a shift would allow for faster, more context-sensitive responses to inflation and currency fluctuations.

Regional examples offer a useful contrast. Shoprite Holdings has demonstrated how decentralised decision-making can enhance responsiveness in volatile environments, reinforcing the link between operational autonomy and financial accountability.

Incentives: The Missing Link

Even where organisations attempt structural change, incentives often remain misaligned. Support functions — whether in technology, compliance, or logistics, tend to operate according to internal benchmarks that bear little relation to commercial outcomes.

An agile model requires a different approach. Performance must be measured in terms of contribution to value creation rather than isolated functional efficiency. This is where frameworks such as Objectives and Key Results (OKRs) become particularly relevant, as they link strategic intent directly to measurable outcomes.

In practice, this would mean redefining success for enabling teams. An IT department, for instance, would be evaluated not simply on system stability, but on its role in driving transaction volumes or customer adoption. Similarly, logistics functions would be assessed based on their impact on product availability and turnover, rather than cost containment alone.

Global firms such as Google have embedded such approaches into their operating models, ensuring that every part of the organisation is aligned with overarching strategic objectives. Zimbabwean businesses, however, often continue to rely on legacy performance metrics that fail to capture real value.

Coordination in a Volatile Economy

The pace of change in Zimbabwe’s economic environment renders traditional planning cycles increasingly ineffective. Annual strategies, while still necessary for direction-setting, are insufficient in a context where conditions can shift dramatically within weeks.

Agile organisations address this challenge through continuous planning processes. Strategic objectives are revisited regularly, with quarterly and in some cases, monthly adjustments made in response to emerging trends.

This approach is becoming standard in more dynamic markets. Fintech firms in East and West Africa, for example, routinely adjust pricing, product features, and customer engagement strategies based on real-time data. In Zimbabwe, however, many organisations remain tied to rigid planning frameworks that struggle to keep pace with economic realities.

Culture: The Hardest Shift

Beneath structural and strategic changes lies a more complex challenge: culture. Without a shift in mindset, even the most carefully designed operating models will fail to deliver meaningful results.

Empowerment is often the first hurdle. Leaders may be reluctant to delegate decision-making authority, particularly in environments where mistakes carry significant consequences. Yet, without trust, agility cannot function.

Equally important is the notion of end-to-end ownership. Teams must move beyond narrowly defined tasks and take responsibility for outcomes, even when those outcomes depend on coordination across multiple functions. This requires a departure from traditional boundaries and a willingness to engage more broadly in the value chain.

At the same time, enabling teams must adopt a service-oriented mindset, recognising their role in supporting value creation rather than operating as independent centres of control. Achieving this balance is neither quick nor easy; it demands sustained effort and, often, a redefinition of organisational identity.

What Zimbabwean Businesses Must Do Now

For Zimbabwean firms, the path forward is not about adopting the language of agility, but about confronting its implications. This begins with a clear understanding of where value is created and a willingness to reorganise around those realities. It requires shifting financial accountability closer to the front lines, ensuring that those responsible for execution also bear responsibility for outcomes.

Equally, it demands a rethinking of incentives so that every function within the organisation is aligned with value creation. Planning processes must become more fluid, capable of responding to rapid changes in the economic landscape. Above all, organisations must invest in building the capabilities and trust required to empower their teams effectively.

The Strategic Imperative

Zimbabwe’s economic environment is unlikely to become less complex in the near term. Volatility, in many respects, has become the baseline condition rather than the exception.

In such a context, agility is not a discretionary strategy. It is a structural necessity. The organisations that will endure are those that move beyond superficial transformation and embed agility into the core of how they operate, make decisions, and create value.

Anything less risks leaving them well-organised, but fundamentally unprepared for the realities of the market.