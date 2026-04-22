State not ready to prosecute Biti

The trial of former Finance Minister and Constitution Defenders Forum (CDF) Convener Tendai Biti, who is facing charges of holding a public meeting without notifying the regulating authority, has been postponed to May 26, 2026.

The matter was deferred on Monday by Mutare Magistrate Honest Musiiwa after the State indicated it was not ready to proceed with prosecution.

Biti is jointly charged with former Beitbridge Mayor and CDF National Programmes Director Morgan Ncube. The two are accused of convening a public gathering without prior notification to authorities, in contravention of Section 7(5) of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act [Chapter 11:23].

The State alleges that the pair held a meeting on March 21, 2026, at 26B Carrington, Darlington in Mutare, a venue said to be commonly used for political activities by supporters of opposition-linked movements.

It is further alleged that about 30 people attended the meeting, including a journalist, and that discussions centred on Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3, despite the organisers not having authorisation from the regulating authority.

Prosecutors also indicated that the Mutare Central District Regulating Authority confirmed that no notification had been submitted for the gathering.

The court previously granted Biti and Ncube US$500 bail each, and they remain out of custody under those conditions.

The two are being represented by Chris Ndlovu of Gonese and Ndlovu Practitioners, while Brighton Chiromo is prosecuting the case.

The matter is now expected to resume in late May next year.

Source – Mirro