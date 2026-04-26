Nissan Redirects $45m Investment to Egypt, Scaling Back South African Manufacturing Footprint

JOHANNESBURG — Nissan has redirected a planned $45 million (approximately R740 million) investment from South Africa to Egypt, underscoring a strategic pivot in its African manufacturing footprint as the company restructures globally and targets cost-efficient growth markets.

The Japanese automaker, according to Business Insider Africa, will deploy the capital to expand its production capacity in Egypt, with output expected to rise by roughly one-third. The move positions Egypt as a central export hub for the company’s operations across Africa, the Middle East, and parts of Europe.

Shift in African Manufacturing Strategy

The decision marks a significant setback for South Africa’s automotive sector, long regarded as a cornerstone of the country’s industrial base. Nissan’s repositioning reflects a broader reassessment of operational costs, supply chain resilience, and market access across the continent.

By contrast, Egypt offers a more competitive cost structure and geographic advantage, enabling manufacturers to serve multiple regions from a single base. The expansion is expected to add at least 10,000 vehicles annually to Nissan’s Egyptian output, while increasing localisation levels to over 50% of component sourcing.

Mohamed AbdelSamad, Nissan Africa’s managing director, indicated that localisation is central to the strategy, aimed at reducing exposure to global supply chain disruptions while strengthening regional integration.

Global Restructuring Pressures

The investment shift comes as Nissan undertakes a sweeping global restructuring programme to offset losses estimated at ¥275 billion (about R28 billion). The plan includes plant closures, cost rationalisation, and a sharper focus on high-growth regions—particularly in emerging markets such as Africa.

Within this context, Egypt has emerged as a strategic anchor for Nissan’s African ambitions. The company has already invested approximately $276 million in the country and exported over 25,000 vehicles in the past three years, with North African markets such as Libya serving as key destinations.

Economic Implications for South Africa

For South Africa, the withdrawal of manufacturing capacity represents a loss of industrial value addition, with potential knock-on effects across employment, supplier networks, and export earnings.

While Nissan is expected to maintain a presence in the country through sales and distribution operations, the downsizing of its manufacturing activities signals a broader shift in the competitive landscape of Africa’s automotive sector.

Notably, Chery Automobile has moved to acquire Nissan’s former manufacturing assets in South Africa, highlighting intensifying competition among global automakers seeking to establish or expand their presence on the continent.

Egypt’s Rising Industrial Appeal

Egypt’s growing attractiveness as a manufacturing base is underpinned by ongoing economic reforms, export-oriented industrial policy, and its strategic location linking African, Middle Eastern, and European markets.

The country also stands to benefit from the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area, which is expected to lower intra-African trade barriers and enhance regional distribution networks.

For Nissan, the bet on Egypt reflects a calculated shift toward operational efficiency, export scalability, and long-term positioning within Africa’s evolving automotive market—one increasingly shaped by cost competitiveness and regional integration.