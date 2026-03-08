Mnangagwa’s wife fumes over Zanu PF chaos

HARARE – Auxillia is said to have launched a surprise attack on Masimirembwa during a briefing before her Angel of Hope meeting in Hafcliffe last week.

The meeting was attended by Zanu PF politburo and central committee members from the province, as well as Harare provincial and district structures and branch members.

According to a central committee member who attended the meeting, the first lady asked Masimirembwa why his executive consistently discussed firing members at every meeting.

“In the briefing, she asked Masimirembwa to stand up and told him that he had failed to unite people in Harare province,” the central committee member said.

“She questioned why his administration was always suspending members instead of fostering unity.”

Caught off guard, Masimirembwa tried to downplay the issues in Harare, insisting everything was fine, but the first lady would not accept that.

She told him she would visit the province to assess the situation herself.

Masimirembwa’s executive has reportedly expelled more members than any other province in the country.

So far, they have dismissed about 14 individuals, and the number could have exceeded 30 had the politburo not intervened and ordered a halt to the suspensions.

In November 2024, Masimirembwa dismissed 10 top members for allegedly inciting divisions within the party.

The group included commissar Kudakwashe Damson, district coordinating committee (DCC) chairman Godwin Gomwe, deputy Lands secretary Edson Ringwa, deputy Science and Technology secretary Charles Matsika, and youth league secretary for administration Victor Manungo, among others.

In May last year, the politburo had to intervene to reverse some recent suspensions imposed by the Harare province.

Among those suspended was former Harare South Member of Parliament (MP) Shadreck Mashayamombe.

Other suspended members allegedly included Elizabeth Munyeri, Lorraine Vengesai and Oliver Vheremu.

Speaking at a press conference following a politburo meeting in May last year, Zanu PF national spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa ordered the reversal of the suspensions.

He warned that such actions could undermine the party’s unity and stability.

In 2015, Masimirembwa recommended the expulsion of 25 senior party members for alleged treachery and gross misconduct.

The list included former minister Amos Midzi, former deputy ministers Tendai Savanhu and Mirriam Chikukwa, and MP Noah Mangondo, among other high-profile figures.

However, according to the central committee member, after being reprimanded by the First Lady, Masimirembwa addressed the provincial executive meeting two days later, warning members of potential disciplinary hearings.

Masimirembwa is reportedly collaborating with his deputy, Ephraim Fundukwa.

His critics accused him of using position as chairman of the disciplinary committee to target opponents.

“Fundukwa is weaponising his position as chair of the disciplinary committee,” the committee member added.

“Right now, he is targeting any member linked to Mashayamombe.

“He has worked to block Mashayamombe’s appointment as a district member, aiming to keep him ineligible for election because he fears losing to him in primary elections.”

Fundukwa, according to the committee member, is currently campaigning to take over the Churu constituency amid rumours that the incumbent MP would be recalled by self-appointed CCC secretary general Sengezo Tsabangu.

Masimirembwa threatened to launch a witch-hunt against the person who leaked the information to The Standard.

Where did you get that story from? Someone leaked the information from what took place there,” he charged.

“ Who leaks information from a briefing? From your story, we want to develop it because we were very few, and we would be able to zero in on the person.

“I can tell you that we were less than 10, so we can’t have those people snitching on senior party leadership, and leak what we discuss from private briefings.”

Fundukwa also professed ignorance about the meeting where the Masimirembwa-led executive was accused of failing to unite the party.

