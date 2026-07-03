FMHL Completes FMP Buyout as Property Firm Ends 22-Year Run on Zimbabwe Stock Exchange

HARARE – First Mutual Holdings Limited (FMHL) has concluded the acquisition of minority shareholdings in First Mutual Properties Limited (FMP), paving the way for the property investment company to formally exit the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) after more than two decades as a listed entity.

The transaction will see FMHL pay approximately US$1.31 million to minority investors who accepted the voluntary cash offer of US$0.033 per share, bringing to a close a process that was approved by shareholders earlier this year.

According to FMP, shareholders tendered valid acceptances for approximately 39.65 million shares, with settlement expected within seven business days through electronic bank transfers, subject to applicable statutory deductions. Ownership of the shares was transferred on 1 July.

The delisting became effective after the company fulfilled all regulatory requirements and obtained shareholder approval during an Extraordinary General Meeting held in June.

Strategic Consolidation

The transaction strengthens FMHL’s control over one of Zimbabwe’s established commercial property investment companies, simplifying the group’s corporate structure and allowing management to make strategic decisions without the reporting and compliance obligations associated with a public listing.

For FMHL, full operational control provides greater flexibility in managing FMP’s portfolio of office, retail and industrial real estate, while creating additional scope to restructure assets, optimise capital allocation and pursue longer-term property investment strategies outside the scrutiny of quarterly market expectations.

Although FMP will no longer trade on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, the company will continue operating as an unlisted public company under its existing corporate framework.

Minority shareholders who chose not to participate in the buyout will retain their shareholdings. The company said arrangements for an over-the-counter (OTC) trading platform to facilitate future transactions in the remaining shares will be announced at a later stage.

Reflecting a Changing Capital Market

FMP’s departure extends a growing pattern of companies opting to delist from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange as controlling shareholders seek greater strategic flexibility amid evolving market conditions.

While public listings traditionally provide companies with access to equity capital and enhanced corporate visibility, they also impose ongoing disclosure requirements, governance obligations and listing costs. For firms with concentrated ownership structures, particularly where public trading volumes are relatively thin, the benefits of remaining listed may no longer outweigh these costs.

Corporate finance analysts note that delisting can enable businesses to implement long-term investment strategies, undertake internal restructuring or reposition assets without the pressures of short-term market performance.

The trend has prompted renewed debate about the depth and liquidity of Zimbabwe’s capital markets, with market participants increasingly calling for broader reforms aimed at improving investor participation, enhancing market liquidity and attracting new listings.

Property Sector Outlook

FMP exits the exchange with a diversified portfolio spanning office buildings, retail centres and industrial properties across Zimbabwe, assets that continue to generate rental income despite changing dynamics within the commercial property market.

The sector has increasingly shifted towards mixed-use developments, logistics facilities and industrial real estate, while traditional office properties continue to adjust to evolving workplace trends and changing tenant demand.

As an unlisted entity, FMP is expected to continue focusing on portfolio optimisation, property development opportunities and asset management while benefiting from the operational flexibility afforded by its new ownership structure.

Its departure from the ZSE marks the end of a 22-year chapter in Zimbabwe’s listed property investment sector, while reinforcing the broader trend of corporate consolidation reshaping the country’s equity market.