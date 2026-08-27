Zimbabwe equities retreat as heavyweight counters weigh on ZSE

HARARE — Zimbabwe’s equities market closed lower on Thursday, with the main indices slipping into negative territory despite stronger activity and sharp gains in selected counters.

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange recorded 92 trades, generating turnover of ZWG3.07 million, while total market capitalisation stood at ZWG106.86 billion. The session reflected a market increasingly characterised by selective rotation, with investors concentrating on individual counters rather than producing a broad-based advance.

The All Share Index declined 0.11% to 477.21 points, while the ZSE Top 10 fell 0.24% to 481.30 points. The Top 15 was weaker by 0.40% at 492.42 points, indicating that selling pressure was more pronounced among some of the market’s larger constituents. By contrast, the Mid Cap Index gained 0.46%, while the Small Cap Index was unchanged.

Market analysts speaking to The Zimbabwe Financial Mail said the session illustrated the uneven nature of current equity-market sentiment, with investors continuing to distinguish sharply between companies according to earnings prospects, liquidity and corporate developments.

Dairibord surges as results reshape investor sentiment

Among the day’s strongest performers was Dairibord Holdings, which rose 13.64% to 450 cents. The move came shortly after the company released its reviewed half-year financial statements in both ZiG and US-dollar terms, giving investors fresh information with which to reassess the company’s earnings trajectory.

The strength in Dairibord contrasted with the broader weakness in the market and suggests that company-specific fundamentals remain a significant driver of Zimbabwean equity valuations.

Unifreight was the day’s biggest gainer, advancing 15% to 230 cents, while GB Holdings rose 14.99% to 10.3494 cents. Willdale added 3.80% to 7.2867 cents and NMB Holdings gained 3.33% to 620 cents.

The concentration of gains in individual counters, rather than across the wider market, is consistent with what equity analysts describe as a stock-picking environment in which investors are increasingly looking for businesses capable of protecting margins, generating cash and benefiting from improving macroeconomic stability.

Zimplow leads losses

The sharpest decline came from Zimplow, which fell 12.50% to 68.25 cents. ZSE Holdings declined 5.85% to 270.2203 cents, while Rainbow Tourism Group dropped 1.94% to 155.5294 cents.

Delta Corporation slipped 0.43% to 3,179.86 cents, while CBZ Holdings was broadly stable, easing just 0.03% to 3,995 cents.

The contrasting performance of CBZ and other financial counters comes as investors continue to assess the implications of monetary easing, credit conditions and the changing operating environment for banks and businesses.

Analysts told The Zimbabwe Financial Mail that the transmission of lower monetary policy rates into commercial lending rates could become increasingly important for listed companies, particularly those requiring working capital and capital expenditure financing.

New industrial stocks outperform

Sector performance provided another indication of the market’s changing composition. The New Industrial Index rose 2.11%, making it one of the strongest sectoral performers, while the Agriculture Index advanced 1.43%.

The Materials Index gained 0.39%, the Zimbabwe National Index rose 0.35% and Consumer Staples edged 0.04% higher.

The Financials Index, however, declined 0.19%, while the Old Industrial Index fell 0.14%. The Consumer Discretionary Index was the weakest sector, losing 1.94%.

The divergence suggests that capital is not moving uniformly across Zimbabwean equities. Instead, investors appear to be differentiating between sectors according to expected earnings growth, financing conditions and exposure to domestic economic activity.

Property counters diverge

Real estate investment trusts also produced mixed results. First Mutual Properties REIT (REV) gained marginally by 0.08% to 213 cents, taking its market capitalisation to about ZWG784.5 million.

Tanganda’s REIT (TIG), however, fell 2.25% to 107.0354 cents, despite remaining one of the larger listed property vehicles, with a market capitalisation of approximately ZWG2 billion.

The divergent performance underscores the increasingly selective approach towards property-related assets as investors weigh rental income, capital preservation, occupancy levels and the prospects for real returns under a more stable inflation environment.

Mining remains subdued

The Mining Index was unchanged at 169.11 points despite the broader movement in equities. This relative stability comes against a backdrop of renewed interest in Zimbabwe’s mining investment pipeline, particularly in gold, lithium, copper and other strategic minerals.

Analysts said the absence of movement in the mining index did not necessarily imply a lack of investor interest, but reflected the relatively narrow composition of Zimbabwe’s listed mining universe and the fact that much of the country’s new mining investment is occurring outside the listed market.

Turnover points to selective liquidity

Although turnover remained modest in absolute terms, the ZWG3.07 million recorded across 92 trades represented a considerably more active session than the quieter trading days seen periodically on the exchange.

Equity-market analysts said the more important issue for investors was not simply the headline turnover figure but whether liquidity can become sufficiently deep and consistent to support institutional participation.

For the ZSE, deeper liquidity remains critical to attracting long-term domestic savings, pension capital and foreign portfolio investment. The ability of investors to enter and exit positions without materially moving prices is particularly important as Zimbabwe seeks to deepen its capital markets.

Macro stability increasingly matters for equities

Business analysts speaking to The Zimbabwe Financial Mail said the broader investment environment is also becoming increasingly relevant to equity valuations.

With inflation moderating and monetary policy becoming less restrictive, companies are gaining greater visibility over costs, financing requirements and future cash flows. That can improve the quality of earnings forecasts and, consequently, the ability of investors to value businesses on fundamentals rather than simply on inflation and currency-protection considerations.

The key question for the market, however, is whether macroeconomic stability can translate into sustained corporate earnings growth.

For Zimbabwean equities, that transmission is crucial. Lower inflation can reduce the volatility of nominal earnings, while cheaper credit can support working capital and investment. Greater exchange-rate stability can also improve budgeting and financial reporting, particularly for companies with significant imported inputs or foreign-currency exposure.

The Zimbabwe Financial Mail market analysts said Thursday’s trading therefore offered a mixed but instructive picture: the headline indices were softer, but significant gains in selected counters demonstrated that investors remain prepared to deploy capital where they see credible earnings and valuation opportunities.

The immediate challenge for the ZSE is to convert this increasingly selective investment interest into deeper market liquidity and broader participation. As macroeconomic conditions improve, the market’s next phase is likely to depend less on nominal price movements and increasingly on the ability of listed companies to deliver real earnings, sustainable cash flows and attractive returns on capital.