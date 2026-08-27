Zimbabwe’s Single-Currency Transition: Why the ZiG Must Be Built Through the Real Economy

Zimbabwe’s debate over currency reform is increasingly moving towards the question of whether the country can ultimately operate under a single currency. I prefer the term “single currency” to “monocurrency” because the issue is not simply the elimination of other currencies; it is the creation of a monetary system in which the domestic currency becomes sufficiently credible, liquid and economically functional to serve as the principal medium of exchange, unit of account and store of value.

By Brighton Musonza

That distinction matters. A single currency cannot be created merely by administrative declaration. It has to emerge from the interaction between monetary credibility, fiscal discipline, financial intermediation, foreign-exchange-market efficiency and, most importantly, the productive capacity of the economy.

Zimbabwe’s current currency reform should therefore be understood less as a currency-switching exercise and more as the reconstruction of a monetary economy.

The Problem With Treating the Foreign-Exchange Market as a Money Market

One of the central problems in the Zimbabwean debate is the tendency to interpret the visible foreign-exchange market as though it were a fully functioning domestic money market.

It is not.

A foreign-exchange market determines the relative price of currencies through the interaction of demand and supply for foreign exchange. A money market, by contrast, determines the price of liquidity within a domestic financial system through the interaction of money supply, money demand, interest rates, bank deposits, credit creation and financial intermediation.

The distinction is fundamental.

Zimbabwe can have a functioning foreign-exchange market without having a sufficiently deep domestic money market. A street market for US dollars, an interbank foreign-exchange market and informal currency trading do not, by themselves, constitute a developed monetary system.

This is why the argument that “people are not using ZiG” needs to be treated carefully. Currency circulation is an outcome of economic structures, not merely a matter of public preference. People will naturally gravitate towards the currency they perceive as providing the greatest purchasing-power protection. In Zimbabwe’s case, decades of inflation and monetary instability have given the US dollar an enormous reputational advantage.

The economic question, therefore, is not whether Zimbabweans currently prefer dollars. They do. The deeper question is whether the institutions underpinning the ZiG can gradually make domestic-currency holdings rational for households, firms and financial institutions.

The IS-LM Model Framework and the Missing Domestic Money Market

This is where the IS-LM framework remains useful.

The IS curve represents equilibrium in the goods market, where investment and saving interact with national income and the interest rate. The LM curve represents equilibrium in the money market, where money demand interacts with the supply of liquidity.

In a conventional monetary economy, these two markets are interconnected. Changes in liquidity influence interest rates; interest rates influence investment and consumption; investment and consumption influence aggregate demand; and aggregate demand feeds back into output, employment and ultimately the demand for money.

Zimbabwe’s difficulty is that this transmission mechanism has historically been distorted by dollarisation, shallow domestic financial markets and weak monetary-policy transmission.

The existence of a local currency does not automatically create a functioning LM curve.

For the LM mechanism to become economically meaningful, Zimbabwe needs deeper ZiG-denominated deposits, savings instruments, credit markets, government securities, interbank liquidity management and a credible interest-rate transmission mechanism. The Reserve Bank’s introduction of the ZiG Denominated Term Deposit Facility is therefore significant because it represents an attempt to develop precisely these monetary-policy transmission mechanisms. The RBZ says the facility is intended to support the development of domestic savings, investment, capital markets and money markets.

This is a much more important development than simply increasing the physical quantity of ZiG banknotes in circulation.

The AS-AD Model Framework Takes the Argument Into the Real Economy

The second framework is the aggregate supply and aggregate demand model.

This is where the debate about the ZiG becomes much more interesting because money ultimately derives its economic usefulness from the real economy in which it circulates.

Aggregate demand reflects expenditure across households, firms, government and the external sector. Aggregate supply reflects the economy’s capacity to produce goods and services at different price levels.

If Zimbabwe expands its productive capacity, increases investment, raises industrial output, improves agricultural productivity and expands formal employment, the underlying demand for domestic monetary transactions also changes.

The currency therefore cannot be considered independently of production.

A country does not create a strong currency simply by printing more notes, nor does it create one by persuading citizens to use it. A durable currency is supported by an economy capable of producing the goods and services that the currency ultimately commands.

This is why productivity is more important than street sentiment.

Market confidence matters enormously, but confidence itself cannot be divorced from economic fundamentals. If firms are producing more, banks are intermediating more savings, investment is rising, exports are generating foreign exchange and fiscal policy is credible, the foundations for a stronger domestic monetary system become progressively stronger.

Zimbabwe Is Reconstructing the Monetary Transmission Mechanism

There are signs that Zimbabwe’s monetary authorities are increasingly moving in this direction.

The RBZ’s current framework explicitly states that money-supply growth should be aligned with real economic activity, while liquidity conditions are to remain consistent with the objective of preserving ZiG stability and supporting sustainable growth.

That is theoretically important.

The objective is not simply to increase the supply of domestic currency. It is to establish a relationship between monetary expansion and the economy’s capacity to absorb that liquidity without generating destabilising inflation.

The distinction between nominal and real growth is critical. If money supply expands substantially faster than real output, the excess liquidity can translate into higher prices, exchange-rate pressure or asset-price distortions. If monetary expansion broadly follows the growth of productive capacity, however, the additional liquidity can facilitate transactions, investment and financial intermediation.

This is the economic equilibrium that Zimbabwe needs to establish.

Why “I Don’t See ZiG in the Market” Is Not a Sufficient Argument

The complaint that ZiG is not sufficiently visible in everyday transactions is understandable, but it is not, on its own, evidence that the currency reform is failing.

The more important question is what is happening underneath the visible circulation of notes.

A modern monetary system does not depend principally on physical cash. Most money exists as bank deposits and is transmitted through banking systems and payment networks. The relevant question is therefore not simply how many ZiG notes are changing hands but whether ZiG is progressively becoming embedded in deposits, credit, savings, pricing, taxation, government expenditure and financial contracts.

The RBZ has reported that the banking sector remains stable, while its monetary framework is increasingly focused on developing domestic financial markets and improving monetary-policy transmission.

That is the deeper monetary transformation.

The physical banknote is merely the most visible expression of the monetary system.

Productivity, Not Popular Opinion, Must Anchor the Currency

There is a legitimate role for market expectations in determining currency values. Expectations influence portfolio decisions, currency demand, capital flows and price-setting behaviour. A central bank cannot simply dismiss them.

But expectations cannot substitute for fundamentals.

The long-run purchasing power of a currency is ultimately constrained by the productive capacity of the economy and the credibility of the institutions governing it. If Zimbabwe becomes more productive, increases exports, deepens domestic savings, strengthens fiscal institutions and maintains monetary discipline, the economic foundations of the ZiG become stronger.

The RBZ’s own conditions for the eventual transition to a single currency reflect this logic. They include durable single-digit inflation, adequate foreign-exchange reserves, efficient foreign-exchange management, exchange-rate stability, a functioning national payments system, fiscal and monetary-policy coordination and financial-sector stability.

These are not arbitrary conditions. Collectively, they represent the infrastructure of a functioning monetary economy.

The Reserve-Building Question Is Central

Foreign-exchange reserves are particularly important because Zimbabwe remains an import-dependent economy.

A domestic currency can only function effectively if businesses can obtain foreign currency when they legitimately need to pay for imported machinery, fuel, pharmaceuticals, raw materials and other essential inputs.

The RBZ reported foreign-currency reserves of more than US$1.5 billion by May 2026 and said the accumulation of reserves was supporting exchange-rate stability and intervention in the foreign-exchange market. At the same time, the Bank identified three to six months of import cover as a longer-term reserve threshold associated with the transition towards exclusive domestic-currency use.

This explains why reserve accumulation is not simply a balance-sheet exercise. It is part of the credibility architecture behind the ZiG.

Zimbabwe Can Learn From Other Currency Reforms

International experience demonstrates that successful currency reform is rarely achieved through a single announcement.

Ghana’s exchange-rate reforms during the 1980s, for example, involved a sequence of adjustments accompanied by fiscal reforms and efforts to establish a more efficient foreign-exchange system. The IMF’s historical analysis shows that Ghana’s reform was implemented in stages rather than through a single administrative event.

Nigeria provides another useful lesson, although its circumstances are different. In 2023, Nigeria unified its foreign-exchange market after years of multiple exchange-rate windows, subsequently moving towards a floating exchange-rate regime. The IMF’s 2026 assessment highlights how the reform was intended to establish a more coherent market-determined framework and improve monetary-policy transmission.

The lesson for Zimbabwe is not that it should copy Ghana or Nigeria. It is that monetary and exchange-rate reform works better when distorted market structures are progressively dismantled and replaced with functioning institutions.

There is also the opposite example: countries that adopted foreign currencies effectively surrendered independent monetary policy. Full dollarisation can eliminate domestic exchange-rate risk, but it also removes the ability of the national central bank to conduct an independent monetary policy.

That trade-off is fundamental to Zimbabwe’s decision.

A Single Currency Cannot Be Forced Into Existence

The strongest argument for Zimbabwe’s single-currency transition is therefore not that people should be ordered to use the ZiG.

It is that the economic environment should gradually make the ZiG useful.

That means developing a genuine domestic money market, deepening ZiG savings, expanding credit in the local currency, strengthening the banking system, improving monetary-policy transmission, maintaining fiscal discipline, building reserves and expanding productive capacity.

The RBZ has already framed the transition as gradual and market-led, anchored in macroeconomic stability. Its stated conditions include increased demand for ZiG, low and stable inflation, adequate reserves, efficient foreign-exchange management and financial-sector stability.

This is fundamentally different from a forced currency conversion.

The Real Test Is Macroeconomic Equilibrium

The objective should ultimately be to reach a point at which the goods market, money market, foreign-exchange market and financial system reinforce one another rather than operate as competing centres of economic power.

In IS-LM terms, Zimbabwe needs a functioning relationship between income, interest rates and domestic liquidity. In AS-AD terms, it needs monetary demand to be supported by expanding productive capacity rather than merely by nominal expansion.

That is why a period of monetary and fiscal stability can be more powerful than constant policy intervention. Markets need time to absorb reforms, expectations need time to adjust, banks need time to deepen intermediation and firms need time to respond to more predictable economic conditions.

The RBZ’s recent emphasis on aligning money-supply growth with real economic activity, together with its efforts to strengthen the money market and monetary-policy transmission mechanism, suggests that this architecture is gradually being constructed.

The Currency Debate Needs to Move Beyond the Street

Zimbabwe’s currency debate has been dominated for too long by what people see in shops, what traders say in workshops and what is quoted on the streets.

Those observations are useful indicators of expectations, but they are not a substitute for monetary economics.

A currency should ultimately be judged by the economic system supporting it: the credibility of the central bank, the discipline of the fiscal authority, the depth of the banking system, the strength of the money market, the adequacy of foreign reserves, the efficiency of payments systems and, above all, the productive capacity of the economy.

The ZiG does not need to win an argument with the US dollar overnight. It needs to progressively become embedded in the economic architecture of Zimbabwe.

If Zimbabwe succeeds in rebuilding that architecture, the transition to a single currency becomes less a political declaration and more the natural consequence of macroeconomic equilibrium.

That is the real test of currency reform: not whether people can see the ZiG, but whether the economic system increasingly gives them a reason to hold it.

Recommendations

1. Make macroeconomic stability the primary condition for a single currency

Zimbabwe should resist the temptation to impose a fixed timetable for the transition to a single currency. The stronger approach is to allow the transition to be conditional on measurable macroeconomic thresholds. The Reserve Bank has already identified low and stable inflation, adequate reserves, exchange-rate stability, financial-sector stability and greater demand for ZiG as important conditions for the transition.

The policy objective should therefore be sequencing rather than acceleration. A currency transition undertaken before monetary credibility has been sufficiently established risks recreating the very instability that made dollarisation attractive in the first place.

2. Build the ZiG money market before attempting to eliminate the dollar

The most important institutional priority should be the development of a genuine domestic money market. Zimbabwe needs deeper ZiG-denominated deposits, interbank liquidity management, local-currency securities, term-deposit instruments and a functioning interest-rate transmission mechanism.

The operationalisation of the ZiG-denominated term-deposit facility is a step in this direction. The IMF has similarly emphasised the importance of moving towards more market-based monetary instruments and reducing reliance on non-negotiable certificates of deposit to strengthen monetary transmission and domestic money-market development.

The objective should be to make the ZiG financially useful, not merely legally available.

3. Anchor money-supply growth to real economic activity

The RBZ should continue aligning money-supply growth with the expansion of real economic activity. This is perhaps the most important principle in rebuilding monetary credibility. The central bank itself has stated that liquidity conditions should remain consistent with the objective of preserving ZiG stability while supporting sustainable growth.

The critical relationship is therefore between money, output and prices. If monetary expansion persistently exceeds the economy’s productive capacity, inflationary and exchange-rate pressures will eventually emerge. Conversely, a monetary system capable of accommodating genuine increases in production can support investment, transactions and financial deepening without necessarily generating destabilising inflation.

4. Make productivity the foundation of currency credibility

Zimbabwe’s currency policy should be integrated with industrial, agricultural and investment policy. The ultimate backing of a domestic currency is not simply foreign reserves or a monetary-policy statement; it is the productive capacity of the economy that generates goods, services, exports, employment and taxable income.

This means that capital formation, industrialisation, agricultural productivity, infrastructure and private-sector investment should be treated as components of the currency-reform strategy rather than separate economic policies.

A stronger productive economy creates greater demand for domestic financial services and, consequently, greater structural demand for the domestic currency.

5. Deepen ZiG financial intermediation

The banking sector should become a central transmission mechanism for the currency reform. Banks need stronger incentives and instruments to mobilise ZiG savings and transform those savings into productive domestic credit.

The development of local-currency bonds, money-market instruments, longer-term savings products and appropriately priced ZiG loans would give households and businesses reasons to hold the currency beyond day-to-day transactions.

The IMF’s current programme for Zimbabwe specifically identifies domestic debt-market development, local-currency government operations and stronger monetary-policy operations as part of the longer-term transition towards a single-currency system.

6. Reform the foreign-exchange market rather than suppress it

Zimbabwe should not attempt to manufacture confidence in the ZiG by artificially suppressing demand for foreign currency. A credible domestic currency requires a foreign-exchange market in which legitimate demand can be satisfied at prices that broadly reflect underlying economic conditions.

This is particularly important because businesses need predictable access to foreign exchange to import machinery, fuel, intermediate goods and other productive inputs.

The IMF has recommended a more transparent, market-based foreign-exchange framework, with intervention focused on excessive volatility rather than attempts to substitute administrative controls for market determination.

7. Maintain fiscal and monetary policy coordination

A single currency cannot survive a fiscal policy that systematically undermines monetary policy. Government expenditure, taxation, domestic borrowing and debt management must therefore remain consistent with the monetary framework.

The principle of avoiding monetary financing of fiscal deficits should remain sacrosanct. The RBZ has explicitly identified fiscal and monetary-policy cohesion and the non-monetisation of budget deficits as conditions for a successful transition.

The credibility of the ZiG ultimately depends on whether economic agents believe that fiscal policy will respect the constraints imposed by monetary stability.

8. Treat stakeholder confidence as an outcome, not the mechanism

Stakeholder consultation has value, particularly for communicating reforms and reducing uncertainty. But consultations cannot substitute for sound macroeconomic fundamentals.

No amount of persuasion will persuade businesses to hold a currency that persistently loses purchasing power. Conversely, if inflation remains low, exchange-rate volatility declines, banks offer attractive ZiG savings instruments and businesses can obtain predictable domestic-currency credit, confidence will increasingly emerge from economic behaviour rather than public relations.

The policy should therefore create the conditions for confidence rather than attempt to manufacture confidence through consultation.

Conclusion

Zimbabwe’s transition towards a single currency should not be understood as a political decision to replace the US dollar with the ZiG on a particular date. It is fundamentally an exercise in rebuilding a monetary economy.

The central challenge is that Zimbabwe has operated for years with a fragmented monetary structure in which the US dollar performs many of the functions normally associated with domestic money, while the local currency has struggled to establish deep financial-market foundations. The answer is therefore not simply to increase the circulation of ZiG notes. It is to reconstruct the institutions through which money acquires economic value.

The distinction between the foreign-exchange market and the money market is central to this process. Zimbabwe cannot infer the existence of a functioning domestic money market merely because a foreign-exchange market exists. The country needs a genuine market for liquidity, savings, credit and financial assets denominated in the domestic currency.

This is where the IS-LM framework becomes particularly useful. The objective should be to establish a credible relationship between domestic liquidity, interest rates, investment, income and the goods market. The AS-AD framework then takes the analysis further by asking whether monetary expansion is being supported by actual productive capacity.

Zimbabwe’s recent stabilisation provides an important foundation. The RBZ reports that local-currency inflation reached single-digit levels in January 2026 and remained there through July, while its monetary framework continues to emphasise aligning money-supply growth with real economic activity. These developments do not by themselves guarantee a successful currency transition, but they demonstrate why the current phase should be viewed as institution-building rather than simply currency replacement.

The deeper objective should therefore be macroeconomic equilibrium: a state in which the goods market, money market, foreign-exchange market and financial system reinforce one another.

Zimbabwe should not ask whether people are already choosing the ZiG with sufficient enthusiasm. It should ask whether the economic architecture is increasingly making the ZiG rational to hold.

That is the real test of currency reform.

A successful single currency will not ultimately be created by decree, consultation or political persuasion. It will be created when price stability, productive capacity, fiscal credibility, foreign-exchange liquidity, banking-sector depth and monetary-policy credibility converge sufficiently for economic agents to choose the domestic currency because it works.

In that sense, the transition to a single currency should be regarded not as the beginning of Zimbabwe’s monetary reform, but as the end-product of successful monetary, fiscal, financial and structural reform.