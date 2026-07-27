Global markets rally as oil plunges on Iran ceasefire hopes, Chinese chipmaker CXMT explodes in Shanghai debut

GLOBAL MARKETS – Global equity markets opened the week on a stronger footing as investors responded positively to easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, while crude oil prices suffered their sharpest decline in months on expectations that a potential diplomatic breakthrough between the United States and Iran could reduce supply risks.

Oil prices fell by nearly 7% on Monday after Washington and Tehran signalled a willingness to explore renewed negotiations following almost two weeks of escalating military tensions. The decline reflected a rapid shift in investor sentiment, with markets pricing in a lower probability of prolonged disruption to energy supplies.

The retreat in oil prices provided relief to global markets by easing concerns over inflationary pressures, particularly for energy-importing economies facing elevated fuel and transport costs.

Equities gain as geopolitical risk premium fades

Global shares traded mostly higher as investors welcomed signs of de-escalation between the United States and Iran.

Markets had previously been pressured by fears that a wider conflict could disrupt oil production and shipping routes, particularly in the Middle East, threatening global growth and complicating central banks’ efforts to manage inflation.

The latest developments triggered a renewed appetite for risk assets, with investors shifting capital back into equities as expectations of a prolonged energy shock weakened.

Chinese semiconductor giant CXMT steals the spotlight

The biggest market move of the day came from China, where memory chip manufacturer CXMT delivered a blockbuster debut on Shanghai’s technology-focused exchange.

The company’s shares surged 466% on their first day of trading, pushing its estimated market capitalisation to around 3.3 trillion yuan (approximately US$490 billion).

The dramatic rally propelled CXMT into the ranks of China’s most valuable listed companies and highlighted growing investor confidence in Beijing’s drive to build domestic semiconductor capacity.

The debut underscores the strategic importance of advanced chip manufacturing as China seeks to reduce reliance on foreign technology suppliers and strengthen its position in the global artificial intelligence and computing industries.

Energy markets recalibrate after conflict fears

The sharp fall in crude prices reflects the sensitivity of energy markets to geopolitical developments. Oil had previously gained a risk premium as investors anticipated possible disruptions linked to US-Iran tensions.

However, the prospect of renewed diplomatic engagement quickly reversed those gains, demonstrating how closely commodity markets remain tied to global security developments.

Lower oil prices could provide some relief to consumers and businesses by reducing fuel costs, although analysts caution that markets remain vulnerable to sudden shifts if negotiations fail or tensions escalate again.

Investors watch inflation and central bank outlook

The market reaction comes as investors continue monitoring inflation trends and the future direction of monetary policy across major economies.

A sustained decline in energy prices could support efforts by central banks to maintain lower interest rates by reducing inflationary pressures. However, policymakers remain cautious given uncertainty around global growth, trade tensions and technology-driven market valuations.

Monday’s trading session highlighted two major forces shaping global markets: geopolitical risk and the accelerating race for technological dominance.

While easing Middle East tensions pushed energy prices lower, CXMT’s extraordinary market debut demonstrated the growing investor focus on artificial intelligence, semiconductors and strategic technology industries as the next major drivers of global economic growth.