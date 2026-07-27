ZiG inflation slows to 3,2% as price stability gains pace

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s ZiG-denominated inflation rate continued its downward trajectory in July, reinforcing signs that the local currency is gaining greater price stability amid ongoing monetary policy efforts to anchor inflation expectations.

Latest figures from the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) show that annual inflation measured in ZiG eased to 3,2% in July 2026, from 4,7% recorded in June, representing a decline of 1,5 percentage points.

The slowdown indicates a moderation in domestic price pressures and suggests that the ZiG has maintained relative purchasing power stability over the past year. On a monthly basis, ZiG inflation remained subdued at 0,1%, down from 0,6% in June, reflecting limited price movements during the month.

The latest inflation data comes at a critical time for economic policymakers as they prepare for the 2026 Mid-Term Budget Review, where maintaining currency stability, strengthening confidence in the ZiG and protecting household purchasing power are expected to be key areas of focus.

While ZiG inflation eased, prices measured in United States dollars remained relatively stable.

ZimStat reported that annual US dollar inflation was unchanged at 3,1% in July, matching the June figure. However, monthly US dollar inflation increased slightly to 0,3%, compared with 0,1% in the previous month.

The divergence between ZiG and US dollar inflation trends highlights the evolving dynamics within Zimbabwe’s dual-currency pricing environment, where businesses and consumers continue to transact using both currencies.

The combined inflation measure, which captures price movements across both the ZiG and US dollar economies, recorded annual inflation of 3,2% in July, down from 3,5% in June.

Monthly weighted inflation edged higher to 0,3%, compared with 0,2% in June, but remained within a relatively low range compared with previous years of elevated inflation volatility.

Economists view the moderation in the blended inflation rate as an indication that Zimbabwe’s price formation system is becoming more stable, although risks remain from exchange rate movements, fiscal pressures and external cost shocks.

Across the three inflation measurements, the largest contribution to price increases came from the Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels category.

The continued rise in utility-related costs reflects broader structural pressures affecting households and businesses, particularly energy costs, which have a significant impact on production expenses, transport, retail prices and service delivery.

Analysts note that while headline inflation remains contained, addressing underlying supply-side constraints, particularly energy reliability and infrastructure costs, will be essential to sustaining long-term price stability.

Meanwhile, ZimStat reported that Zimbabwe’s Food Poverty Line (FPL) for one person rose to ZiG923,17 in July 2026, representing the minimum income required to meet basic food needs.

The Total Consumption Poverty Line (TCPL), which includes both food and non-food requirements, was recorded at ZiG1 346,90 per person during the same period.

The poverty statistics provide a broader measure of household welfare, showing that while inflation has moderated, affordability remains a key challenge for many households as income growth and employment opportunities continue to determine living standards.

The latest inflation figures provide policymakers with a more favourable environment as Zimbabwe moves towards the Mid-Term Budget Review.

The central challenge now shifts from containing inflation towards ensuring that price stability translates into stronger economic activity, improved investment confidence and increased productivity.

Sustained currency credibility, fiscal discipline and deeper financial market reforms will remain critical if the ZiG is to evolve from a stabilisation instrument into a foundation for broader economic growth.