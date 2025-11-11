50 Cent Regrets Missing Chance to Sign Young Chris Brown: “I Didn’t Know How to Market Kids”

NEW YORK — Rapper and business mogul 50 Cent has admitted he once missed the opportunity to sign a young Chris Brown, saying he didn’t know how to market teenage talent during the early 2000s.

In a resurfaced clip shared on Instagram, 50 Cent reflected on an early encounter with Brown, which took place during a G-Unit campaign that could have changed the course of both their careers. The clip originally appeared on the R&B Money podcast, where Brown recalled meeting the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper before his big break.

“It was for a G-Unit campaign,” Brown explained. “We were like, ‘50 Cent’s going to be there, we can give him our demo and sing for him.’ Typical ‘I want to get signed’ energy.”

According to Brown, the meeting went well—though he and his teenage friends were more mischievous than polished at the time. “We were bad little kids,” he said. “We already had weed, trying to smoke on the side. But when we performed, they said, ‘You know what, you guys are dope.’”

Despite recognising Brown’s talent, one of 50 Cent’s team members admitted they weren’t prepared to manage a young act. “They told us, ‘We don’t know how to market kids — we’re gangsters,’” Brown recalled with a laugh.

Posting the video on his official Instagram page this week, 50 Cent reflected with a hint of regret: “I knew CB had it back then. I just didn’t know how to market kids. I went to award shows to see him get busy — now he’s the best we got, like it or not!”

Over the years, the two artists have maintained mutual respect. In 2024, 50 Cent publicly supported Brown after his arrest in the UK, describing him as “the best overall artist out.” Months later, Brown returned the gesture by bringing 50 Cent on stage as a surprise guest during his Breezy Bowl XX performance in Manchester.

The admission adds to a long list of “what-if” moments in hip-hop history—where timing, experience, and instinct shape careers in unexpected ways.

Source: AllHipHop.com