WASHINGTON, Nov 27, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – Music legend Stevie Wonder revealed new details about his long-awaited studio project Through the Eyes of Wonder during a campus tribute at Howard University on Tuesday, Nov. 24, announcing an upcoming track titled “Fear Can’t Put Dreams to Sleep” as students celebrated the 50th anniversary of his landmark 1976 double album Songs in the Key of Life, according to AllHipHop.com.

Speaking before a packed audience at Cramton Auditorium in Washington, D.C.—a day after his 50th-anniversary tour stop at Capital One Arena—Wonder also disclosed the title of a second forthcoming song, “Truth Is a Light,” though he stopped short of confirming a release date or whether both tracks will appear on Through the Eyes of Wonder, a project he first discussed publicly in 2020.

Explaining that his voice was too strained to sing “Fear Can’t Put Dreams to Sleep” live during the campus event, the 25-time Grammy winner shared the song’s central message directly with students. “You must never ever let any leader, any group of people, anyone ever allow fear to put your dreams to sleep,” Wonder said.

Campus Tribute and Presidential Medal Honour

The student-led showcase, titled A Love Letter to Stevie Wonder: Celebrating 50 Years of Songs in the Key of Life, featured arrangements performed by university ensembles, including Howard’s marching band playing “Another Star,” the gospel choir performing “Sir Duke” and “As,” and cellist Gavin Christian interpreting “If It’s Magic.”

Jasmine “Jazz” Young, director of Howard’s Warner Music/Blavatnik Center for Music & Entertainment Business, welcomed Wonder and his family to the stage, praising his decades-long cultural impact. “You are a voice for the voiceless, a champion for justice, and a true living example of what happens when extraordinary talent meets extraordinary purpose,” Young said.

“Today, as we celebrate 50 years of your masterpiece Songs in the Key of Life, we also celebrate the lives that you have touched and the doors that you have opened.”

During the ceremony, Howard Interim President Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick presented Wonder with the university’s Presidential Medal in recognition of his contributions to music and the humanities, alongside the establishment of a dedicated scholarship for Howard music students. “Wow, this looks good on me,” Wonder remarked upon receiving the honor.

Family Moments Close the Celebration

The event also included a personal tribute from Wonder’s child, multidisciplinary artist Mandla Morris, who watched peers perform on campus. “You guys see Stevie Wonder, but I see Steve Morris,” Morris told the crowd.

Before concluding the program, Wonder noted that his youngest daughter’s birthday was three days away and invited the auditorium to join him in singing his signature rendition of “Happy Birthday.”