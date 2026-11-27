NEW YORK, Nov 27, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – Grammy-winning R&B singer Ashanti has opened up about why she and husband Nelly are holding off on having a second child, citing packed recording schedules and plans for a joint tour in 2027, according to AllHipHop.com.

The couple, who welcomed their son, KK, in July 2024 after marrying in 2023, explore the question of expanding their family in the second season of their Peacock reality series, Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together, which premiered its eight-episode run on Nov. 19.

In remarks originally shared with People and highlighted by AllHipHop.com, Ashanti explained that welcoming another newborn requires stepping back completely from studio and stage commitments—something difficult to schedule while both artists are preparing new projects.

“I have to give my undivided attention,” Ashanti said. “When I have a child, everything kind of stops.”

While Ashanti has been searching for a clear window on her calendar to slow down, Nelly noted that family planning rarely follows a strict timetable. “She’s finding out that life just happens,” the St. Louis rapper said.

Navigating Parenthood on the Road

To balance music careers with parenting, Ashanti and Nelly rely on a shared digital calendar and enforce a strict rule never to spend more than 30 consecutive days apart. Whenever Ashanti has a brief break between engagements, she travels with KK to meet Nelly wherever he is performing or filming.

When the pair hit the road together for their 2027 joint tour, KK is expected to split time between both parents’ tour buses. Ashanti noted that their toddler already accompanies her to live performances more frequently than he travels with his father, adding that he handles commercial flights easily by greeting fellow passengers and watching Bluey.

Reality Series Examines Privacy and Future Home Base

Beyond career logistics, the new season of Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together documents the couple’s debates over how much of KK’s life to share on social media, as well as where to establish a permanent family home once he reaches school age, weighing Ashanti’s native New York against Nelly’s hometown of St. Louis.

Ashanti and Nelly first met at the 2003 Grammy Awards before rekindling their relationship nearly two decades later.