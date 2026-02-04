26 C
Harare
Wednesday, February 4, 2026
Subscribe
HomeTechnologyEconet plans US$1bn infrastructure listing in landmark Zimbabwe market restructuring
TechnologyTech

Econet plans US$1bn infrastructure listing in landmark Zimbabwe market restructuring

By: Staff Reporter

Date:

Related stories

Africa

Epstein files reach Africa: How Congo’s oil funds almost ended up in Epstein’s hands

The case of office misconduct involving the United Kingdom's...
World

Macron says technical preparations for talks with Putin underway

PARIS,- French President Emmanuel Macron said that preparations for...
Africa

Gaddafi’s son killed in attack in his home’s courtyard — TV

CAIRO,- Saif al-Islam, the son of former Libyan leader...
Politics

Chamisa utternces ignite rift within Zimbabwe’s opposition

HARARE - The beleaguered former Citizens Coalition for Change...
Economy

Monetary, fiscal discipline anchor policy shift, stability

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s macroeconomic stability in 2025 reflects a...
Markets

Analysts cautiously bullish, as stocks start 2026 on front foot

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s stock markets have started 2026 on...
Business

US Steps Up Minerals Push as Glencore Sells 40% of Congo Copper and Cobalt Assets

JOHANNESBURG — The global race for control of critical...
Africa

South African Envoy’s Death in Paris Draws Scrutiny Amid Claims Linking Him to Epstein-Related Video

JOHANNESBURG — Former South African Ambassador to France Emmanuel...

HARARE – Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has placed a valuation of approximately US$1 billion on its newly created infrastructure subsidiary, Econet InfraCo, ahead of a planned listing on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) in what could become one of the most significant transactions in the country’s capital markets history.

Details released in a shareholder circular show that InfraCo will house the group’s telecommunications towers, energy assets and property portfolio, marking a strategic shift that aligns Econet with a global industry trend in which mobile operators separate capital-intensive infrastructure from higher-growth service operations.

A structural overhaul

The proposed transaction forms part of a broader restructuring that would see Econet Wireless delist from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) main board and transition to a VFEX-managed Over-the-Counter (OTC) trading platform. That platform would include mechanisms aimed at preserving shareholder value, including a minimum price framework designed to limit downside volatility.

Econet InfraCo, by contrast, will be listed on the VFEX by introduction, meaning no new capital will be raised at listing. Instead, shares will be distributed to existing shareholders as part of an exit and reorganisation offer that effectively separates the infrastructure and operating businesses.

According to the circular, the group’s valuation under the transaction framework stands at roughly US$1.52 billion, combining an implied market capitalisation of the operating telecoms business of about US$507 million with the US$1 billion valuation assigned to InfraCo by an independent financial adviser.

Shareholder exit terms

Minority investors are being offered a blended exit package valued at US$0.50 per share. This consists of US$0.17 in cash and US$0.33 in shares in Econet InfraCo. The structure means that roughly two-thirds of the value offered to shareholders is tied to the future market performance and underlying valuation of InfraCo, rather than immediate cash proceeds.

The InfraCo valuation is based on an enterprise value multiple of about 20 times EBITDA, according to transaction disclosures, reflecting the perceived stability and US dollar-linked nature of infrastructure earnings.

Infrastructure strategy

InfraCo’s business model is designed around predictable, hard-currency revenue streams. Its tower portfolio will be anchored by a long-term tenancy agreement with Econet Wireless, providing stable base income, while also allowing scope for infrastructure sharing with other operators. This mirrors models seen across African and global telecoms markets, where tower companies increasingly operate as independent wholesale infrastructure providers.

The company will also manage Econet’s expanding renewable energy and power operations, initially focused on internal supply but with ambitions to scale into broader national power projects. In addition, its real estate arm is expected to pursue commercial property development, including the recently announced Econet Industrial Park project near Harare, positioning InfraCo as a diversified infrastructure and property platform.

Management argues that separating infrastructure assets will unlock value by allowing each business — services and infrastructure — to pursue distinct capital structures, growth strategies and investor bases more suited to their risk and return profiles.

A pivotal shareholder vote

The transaction remains conditional on shareholder approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for 26 February 2026. The listing of InfraCo on the VFEX is targeted for late March, subject to regulatory and shareholder clearance.

Notably, the controlling shareholder has been excluded from voting on certain elements of the proposal under exchange rules, placing greater influence in the hands of minority investors. For Zimbabwe’s capital markets, the deal represents more than a corporate restructuring. If completed, it would mark a rare large-scale US dollar-denominated infrastructure listing, deepen activity on the VFEX, and signal a shift toward more sophisticated capital structuring among the country’s largest corporates.

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporterhttps://thezimbabwemail.com

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

spot_img
Previous article
Beyond Headlines and Gossip: Understanding Econet, Cassava, Liquid, ADC and the Group’s Business and Financial Dynamics

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Epstein files reach Africa: How Congo’s oil funds almost ended up in Epstein’s hands

Africa 0
The case of office misconduct involving the United Kingdom's...

Macron says technical preparations for talks with Putin underway

World 0
PARIS,- French President Emmanuel Macron said that preparations for...

Gaddafi’s son killed in attack in his home’s courtyard — TV

Africa 0
CAIRO,- Saif al-Islam, the son of former Libyan leader...

Popular

Epstein files reach Africa: How Congo’s oil funds almost ended up in Epstein’s hands

Africa 0
The case of office misconduct involving the United Kingdom's...

Macron says technical preparations for talks with Putin underway

World 0
PARIS,- French President Emmanuel Macron said that preparations for...

Gaddafi’s son killed in attack in his home’s courtyard — TV

Africa 0
CAIRO,- Saif al-Islam, the son of former Libyan leader...

Sitemap

© The Zimbabwe Mail. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Epstein files reach Africa: How Congo’s oil funds almost ended up in Epstein’s hands

Staff Reporter - 0

Macron says technical preparations for talks with Putin underway

Staff Reporter - 0

Gaddafi’s son killed in attack in his home’s courtyard — TV

Staff Reporter - 0

Chamisa utternces ignite rift within Zimbabwe’s opposition

Staff Reporter - 0