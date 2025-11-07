16.6 C
Dating & Relationships

Cristiano Ronaldo aims for World Cup glory before saying 'I do' to Georgina Rodriguez

By: Staff Reporter

Date:

Cristiano Ronaldo, 40, surprised fans when he proposed to his fiancée, Georgina Rodriguez, in August.

The couple has been together for nearly a decade and continues to inspire many with their steady relationship and family life.

Despite their fame, both Ronaldo and Rodriguez prefer to keep their personal lives private and protect their children from public attention.

Recently, Ronaldo shared an update on his future with Rodriguez, revealing that their wedding will only take place after he fulfils another dream – winning the 2026 World Cup with Portugal.

Speaking in a recent interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan, the Portuguese star explained that marriage has been on their mind for some time, but the timing must be right.

“We had planned to do it after the World Cup – with the trophy,” he said, suggesting that the long-awaited celebration could be tied to a historic victory for his country.

Ronaldo also mentioned that Rodriguez prefers a small and intimate ceremony. “She doesn’t like big parties. I will respect her decisions,” he said.

The footballer even joked about inviting Morgan to his bachelor party, a reminder of the friendship the two have shared for years.

For CR7, life has always been balanced between two worlds – the game that made him a global icon and the family that keeps him grounded.

As he prepares for what could be his final World Cup, his journey has taken on a personal significance.

Beyond his drive for goals and records, he now seeks a perfect ending to his international career, both on and off the field.

