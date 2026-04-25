Zimbabwean Entrepreneurs Go Global as Diaspora Success Stories Drive Influence from South Africa to Silicon Valley

HARARE – Zimbabwean entrepreneurs and skilled professionals are playing an increasingly influential role in South Africa’s manufacturing sector, spanning industries from automotive production to cutting-edge artificial intelligence, as regional economic integration deepens.

Recent developments show a growing footprint of Zimbabwean-led ventures in South Africa’s industrial landscape, highlighting both entrepreneurial expansion and the migration of technical skills across borders.

Among the standout figures is Tatenda Mungofa, co-founder of Morza Auto Company, which is establishing a large-scale vehicle assembly plant in the North West province. The facility, reportedly covering 25,000 square metres, is expected to focus on designing and producing vehicles tailored for the African market, signalling ambitions to localise automotive manufacturing within the region.

At the same time, Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa is driving technological transformation through Cassava Technologies. The company is spearheading plans to launch Africa’s first artificial intelligence factory powered by Nvidia infrastructure in South Africa. The initiative positions the country as an emerging hub for AI-driven industrial innovation, with potential spillover effects across the continent.

Beyond high-profile investments, Zimbabwean nationals are also making significant contributions to South Africa’s broader manufacturing labour force. Thousands are employed across factories and industrial operations, helping to address critical skills shortages, particularly in technical and semi-skilled roles.

However, the growing presence of Zimbabweans in South Africa’s manufacturing ecosystem also reflects underlying economic asymmetries between the two countries. While Zimbabwean talent and capital are increasingly active south of the border, Zimbabwe’s domestic manufacturing sector continues to face pressure from cheaper imports, many originating from South Africa.

Analysts say this dynamic underscores the complexity of regional trade and industrial relations, where cross-border investment and labour mobility coexist with competitive tensions.

As Zimbabwean entrepreneurs expand their reach and influence in South Africa, the trend signals both opportunity and challenge—highlighting the potential for regional industrial collaboration, while raising questions about how Zimbabwe can strengthen its own manufacturing base to compete more effectively.