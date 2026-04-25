Mohamed Salah injury casts uncertainty over possible final Liverpool appearance

LONDON – Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has sparked concern over a potentially premature end to his Anfield career after suffering an injury during Liverpool’s Premier League victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Salah was forced off during the match at Anfield after appearing to pick up a hamstring problem, with early indications suggesting a muscular injury that could rule him out for the remainder of the season. The incident has raised doubts over whether the Egyptian international will feature for Liverpool again before his expected departure at the end of the campaign.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot confirmed after the match that the club is still assessing the severity of the injury, admitting uncertainty over recovery timelines. The Dutch coach said it was too early to determine how long Salah would be sidelined, describing the situation as “not yet clear.”

The injury occurred during Liverpool’s win over Crystal Palace in the English Premier League, with Salah visibly uncomfortable before being substituted. He was later seen leaving the pitch in visible frustration, a moment that has intensified speculation about a possible emotional farewell already having taken place on the field.

Salah, widely regarded as one of Liverpool’s greatest modern-era players, is already confirmed to be leaving Anfield at the end of the season. However, the timing of the injury has now created uncertainty over whether fans have seen him play his final match in a Liverpool shirt.

Medical staff are expected to conduct further scans to determine the extent of the damage, with hamstring injuries often requiring several weeks of recovery depending on severity. If the injury is confirmed as significant, it could rule him out for the remaining fixtures of the season.

The development comes at a critical stage in Liverpool’s campaign, with the club still competing on multiple fronts and relying heavily on Salah’s experience and goal-scoring ability. His absence would represent a major setback both tactically and emotionally, given his long-standing influence at the club.

Since joining Liverpool, Salah has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most prolific forwards, playing a central role in the club’s domestic and European success. His potential unavailability for the final stretch of the season has therefore triggered widespread concern among supporters.

While Liverpool have not issued a definitive prognosis, internal discussions are understood to be focused on both short-term recovery and the possibility that his Liverpool career may already have reached its conclusion on the pitch.

For now, the club awaits further medical updates, while fans are left with uncertainty over whether Saturday’s appearance against Crystal Palace was Salah’s final moment in a Liverpool shirt.