Wive Revives Prince’s Legacy with Charity Relaunch and New Film Projects a Decade After His Death

LOS ANGELES – A decade after the death of Prince, his first wife Mayte Garcia is stepping back into the spotlight with a renewed mission: preserving the late icon’s legacy while transforming personal grief into purpose.

In an emotional interview with Associated Press entertainment editor Ryan Pearson, Garcia revealed that she has relaunched the Live 4 Love charity, an initiative she and Prince founded following the tragic loss of their infant son in 1996.

Speaking ahead of her Glam Slam fundraising event in Hollywood, Garcia described the relaunch as both a tribute and a continuation of Prince’s humanitarian vision. The charity, she explained, will focus on supporting vulnerable children and families, reflecting a deeply personal chapter in their shared history.

Garcia, a performer, choreographer and author, also opened up about the enduring spiritual connection she feels to Prince, as well as the music he created during their relationship. Several songs, she noted, were inspired by their bond—works that continue to resonate with fans and carry emotional weight years later.

Beyond philanthropy, Garcia is now developing two major film projects aimed at reshaping how Prince’s story is told. One is a documentary centred on his lesser-known charitable work, while the other is a feature film adaptation of her memoir, The Most Beautiful: My Life with Prince, published in 2017.

The interview also revisits one of pop music’s most talked-about rivalries—between Prince and Michael Jackson. Garcia reflected on the competitive yet complex dynamic between the two legends, offering a more personal perspective on a narrative often defined by headlines.

She also weighed in on the fate of a high-profile documentary series directed by Ezra Edelman, which had been in development at Netflix before being shelved following objections from Prince’s estate. Garcia’s comments underscore ongoing tensions around how the artist’s legacy is curated and protected.

As the 10-year milestone of Prince’s passing prompts renewed global reflection, Garcia’s efforts signal a shift from remembrance to active stewardship—ensuring that the artist’s influence extends beyond music into philanthropy, storytelling and cultural preservation.