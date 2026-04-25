Delta Corporation expands portfolio with launch of Leopard Extra opaque beer

HARARE – Delta Corporation has officially introduced Leopard Extra, a new opaque beer brand, in a strategic move aimed at broadening its product portfolio and strengthening its position in Zimbabwe’s highly competitive beverage industry.

It comes in the 1.25 liter bottle and has 5% alcohol content.

The launch comes as the beverages giant responds to evolving consumer tastes, rising demand for value-driven products, and increased competition within the local and regional alcohol market.

According to the company, Leopard Extra has been developed to cater to a growing segment of consumers seeking stronger flavour profiles and affordable traditional-style beer options. The product is positioned within the opaque beer category, which remains one of the most widely consumed alcoholic beverage segments in Zimbabwe, particularly in high-density urban areas and rural markets.

Industry analysts say the introduction of the new brand reflects Delta Corporation’s broader strategy of product diversification, as the company seeks to defend market share in a segment that has seen increased pressure from emerging local brewers and informal market substitutes.

The company, which already dominates Zimbabwe’s formal beverages sector through brands such as Chibuku, lager beers, soft drinks, and spirits, is increasingly focusing on innovation within traditional beer offerings to maintain consumer loyalty and expand its reach.

Delta Corporation’s move also comes at a time when consumers are becoming more price-sensitive due to macroeconomic pressures, prompting beverage manufacturers to prioritise affordability without compromising on quality and consistency.

While official sales projections were not disclosed at the launch, the company indicated that Leopard Extra is expected to strengthen its presence in both urban and peri-urban markets, where demand for opaque beer continues to remain strong.

The launch of Leopard Extra also underscores Delta’s continued investment in research and development, as well as its commitment to adapting its product range in line with shifting demographic and consumption patterns.

Market observers note that the opaque beer segment remains a critical revenue driver in Zimbabwe’s beverage industry, with established players leveraging brand loyalty, distribution networks, and production scale to maintain dominance.

Delta Corporation is expected to roll out Leopard Extra nationally through its extensive distribution network, with phased availability across major retail and traditional trade channels.

The introduction of the new brand adds further depth to Delta’s already diversified portfolio, reinforcing its position as a key player in Zimbabwe’s fast-evolving consumer goods landscape.

As competition intensifies and consumer preferences continue to shift, the success of Leopard Extra will likely be closely watched as an indicator of how legacy beverage companies are adapting to a more dynamic and price-sensitive market environment.