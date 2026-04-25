Beating the Market in Zimbabwe: Why Marketing and Sales Capabilities Are the New Competitive Edge

IN Zimbabwe’s volatile and often unforgiving business environment, consistent growth is difficult. Sustained outperformance is even rarer. Yet a growing body of evidence suggests that the difference between companies that merely survive and those that lead the market lies not in capital investment or scale alone, but in the strength of their marketing and sales capabilities.

By Our Insights Team

Across sectors—from telecommunications to fast-moving consumer goods—firms that invest deliberately in how they understand customers, price products, execute sales, and manage channels are increasingly pulling ahead. In a low-growth environment, capability—not just strategy—is becoming the decisive factor.

From production efficiency to commercial excellence

For decades, businesses focused on operational efficiency as the primary driver of competitiveness. The equivalent shift is now taking place in marketing and sales. Companies are beginning to apply the same rigour to how they generate demand as they once did to how they manufacture products.

In Zimbabwe, where margins are under constant pressure from currency instability and input costs, this shift is particularly urgent. Firms can no longer rely on market growth to lift performance; they must compete more effectively for every dollar of revenue.

Research across global markets shows that companies with stronger marketing and sales capabilities grow significantly faster than their peers. In practical terms, this means that in a slow-growing sector, capability leaders still find ways to outperform—capturing market share even when overall demand is stagnant.

Rethinking marketing and sales as investment

A persistent challenge in Zimbabwean boardrooms is the tendency to treat marketing and sales as cost centres rather than growth engines. This mindset often leads to underinvestment in critical capabilities such as pricing, customer analytics, and salesforce effectiveness.

Yet evidence from both global and local markets suggests that returns on these investments can exceed those from traditional capital expenditure. A company that improves its pricing discipline or sales execution can unlock margin gains far more quickly than one that invests in additional production capacity.

Consider the pricing dynamics in sectors such as building materials or retail. Companies that refine their ability to adjust prices in line with currency movements and customer sensitivity can protect margins without sacrificing volume. This requires not just tools, but institutional capability—systems, processes, and trained personnel.

Diagnosing what truly drives performance

One of the most overlooked aspects of capability building is diagnosis. Many Zimbabwean firms track financial performance rigorously but lack a clear understanding of their underlying commercial strengths and weaknesses.

A structured diagnostic approach—assessing areas such as brand positioning, salesforce effectiveness, channel management, and pricing strategy—can reveal hidden gaps. For example, a company may discover that while its products are competitively priced, weak in-store execution or poor distributor relationships are limiting sales.

Large organisations such as Innscor Africa operate across multiple business units, making this kind of diagnostic even more critical. Without a clear view of capability gaps, investment decisions risk being driven by instinct rather than evidence.

Focusing on the capabilities that matter most

Not all capabilities deliver equal value. One of the most common mistakes businesses make is attempting to improve too many areas simultaneously, diluting impact and stretching resources.

Leading companies take a more disciplined approach, identifying a small number of capabilities that will drive the greatest competitive advantage. In Zimbabwe, these often include pricing, distribution, customer segmentation, and brand execution.

For instance, a telecommunications provider such as Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has built a strong market position not just through infrastructure, but through capabilities in customer lifecycle management and ecosystem integration. These capabilities allow it to retain customers and deepen engagement, even in a highly competitive market.

By contrast, companies that spread their efforts too widely often struggle to achieve meaningful improvement in any single area.

The discipline of focus and sequencing

Capability building is not a one-off initiative but a staged process. Attempting to transform too many functions at once can overwhelm organisations and lead to implementation failure.

Experience shows that focusing on one or two priority capabilities at a time increases the likelihood of success. For example, a retailer may begin by improving pricing and promotional effectiveness before moving on to customer analytics or supply chain integration.

The sequence also matters. Companies operating at low growth and profitability levels must first establish foundational capabilities such as performance management and transactional pricing. Only then can they move towards more advanced areas such as brand strategy or omnichannel integration.

Institutionalising capabilities beyond individuals

A common weakness in Zimbabwean businesses is reliance on individual talent rather than institutional strength. Skilled marketers or sales managers may drive performance, but when they leave, the capability often disappears with them.

Sustainable advantage requires embedding capabilities into the organisation itself—through systems, processes, and shared ways of working. This includes developing standardised tools, creating common performance metrics, and fostering a shared understanding of what “good” looks like.

For companies operating at scale, this institutionalisation ensures consistency across regions and business units, reducing variability in performance.

The role of operating model and culture

Even the most sophisticated capabilities will fail without the right operating model to support them. This includes clear performance targets, regular review processes, and incentives aligned with strategic objectives.

In Zimbabwe, where agility is critical, operating models must also enable rapid decision-making. Companies that can respond quickly to market changes—adjusting pricing, reallocating marketing spend, or shifting distribution—are better positioned to capture opportunities.

Culture plays a central role in this process. High-performing organisations tend to exhibit a strong customer focus, a willingness to experiment, and a bias toward action. They encourage cross-functional collaboration and hold teams accountable for results.

A practical example can be seen in how some consumer-facing businesses have reorganised their sales teams to spend more time in the market, engaging directly with customers and distributors. This shift not only improves execution but also strengthens feedback loops, allowing companies to adapt more quickly.

Competing for growth in a constrained market

Zimbabwe’s economic environment leaves little room for inefficiency. Growth is hard-won, and competitive advantage is fragile. In this context, marketing and sales capabilities offer one of the most reliable paths to outperformance.

Companies that invest in understanding their customers, refining their pricing strategies, strengthening their sales execution, and building institutional capability are better equipped to navigate uncertainty. They are able to capture value where others cannot, turning insight into action and strategy into results.

As the market continues to evolve, the gap between capability leaders and laggards is likely to widen. For Zimbabwean businesses, the message is clear: the future of growth will not be determined by what companies sell, but by how effectively they market and sell it.