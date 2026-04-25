Sam Levy’s Village undergoes major upgrades as it reinforces retail dominance

HARARE – Sam Levy’s Village, one of Zimbabwe’s most established retail and leisure destinations, has undergone extensive renovations aimed at modernising its facilities while strengthening its position as a premier shopping hub in Harare.

The upgrades include the introduction of state-of-the-art movie theatres, new retail outlets, improved infrastructure, and enhanced customer experiences designed to serve shoppers across different income groups and lifestyle preferences.

The transformation has significantly refreshed the centre’s appearance and functionality, aligning it with contemporary international retail standards while preserving its long-standing identity as a landmark destination in Borrowdale.

For nearly four decades, Sam Levy’s Village has remained a key feature of Zimbabwe’s retail landscape, continuing to operate under the ownership and stewardship of the Levy family. Its endurance, industry observers note, reflects a development model grounded in long-term value creation, quality infrastructure, and consistent customer experience.

As reported by The Herald, the recent upgrades have injected renewed energy into the centre, with increased activity and growing visitor numbers signalling what stakeholders describe as a revival of the “buzz” traditionally associated with the Village.

The publication quoted management as saying the redevelopment was guided by international retail benchmarks. “Shopping at Sam Levy’s Village offers a diverse and upscale retail experience, with a mix of local and international brands,” read part of a statement cited by The Herald. “From high-end fashion boutiques and speciality stores to home décor and beauty outlets, the Village caters to a variety of tastes and needs.”

Shoppers have largely welcomed the improvements, pointing to a more modern environment, expanded retail options, and sustained emphasis on safety and convenience. Many also noted that the redevelopment has maintained the original character and standards associated with the development since its establishment.

One shopper, Mrs Elina Moore, told The Herald that the upgrades reflect global standards. “There are many developments and I have witnessed them, and I am happy that the Village continues to undergo extensive renovations in line with international standards. Even the movie theatres and restaurants are now state-of-the-art,” she said.

Another shopper, Mr Peter Shumba, highlighted improvements in security infrastructure. “What I have also witnessed is an improvement in security and the installation of state-of-the-art CCTV cameras to ensure that customers are protected. This is commendable,” he said.

The Village’s security operations have also been enhanced, with trained personnel conducting regular patrols to ensure a safe environment for shoppers, tenants, and visitors.

Beyond infrastructure, the development carries a strong legacy element. Sam Levy’s Village continues to reflect the personal imprint of its founder, with subtle family references embedded across the property, symbolising the importance of continuity and heritage within the project.

Further upgrades are already underway, with additional retail spaces, improved parking infrastructure, and new lifestyle offerings expected to further diversify the centre’s appeal. The expansion includes a growing mix of restaurants, bars, retail outlets, and entertainment venues, positioning the Village as a broader lifestyle destination rather than a traditional shopping centre.

As The Herald observed, the redevelopment underscores a broader strategy to keep Sam Levy’s Village relevant in a rapidly evolving retail environment. Through sustained investment and phased modernisation, the centre is reinforcing its status as one of Zimbabwe’s leading commercial and leisure destinations.

In an increasingly competitive market, Sam Levy’s Village is not only preserving its legacy but actively reshaping its future as a modern, multi-purpose retail hub.