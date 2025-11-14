Zim mineral export volume jumps 45pc

ZIMBABWE’s mineral export volume for the first nine months of 2025 rose by 45 percent, beating projections to reach 3,84 million tonnes, according to figures from the Minerals and Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ).

In value terms, exports totaled US$2,6 billion, marking a 0,7 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024, the MMCZ, which is responsible for marketing of the country’s minerals except gold and silver, said.

Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) remain the leading export earner, contributing over US$1,22 billion to the total revenue, driven by improved processing and 54,5 percent growth in prices.

Price strength was seen across other key commodities, with ferrochrome prices rising 24 percent and chrome surging by 22,6 percent.

Ferrochrome exports, driven by steady Asian demand, reached 328 442 tonnes worth US$272,8 million, reflecting an 8 percent increase in value.

Coke exports generated US$142,6 million.

While lithium remains a fast-growing contributor, the sector faced global pricing headwinds.

Spodumene exports hit one million tonnes, representing a 27 percent volume increase, although overall value dipped 11 percent.