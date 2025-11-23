20.5 C
Harare
Monday, November 24, 2025
Subscribe
HomeBook ReviewSnoop Dogg Launches New Cannabis-Friendly Baking Cookbook — TMZ Reports
Book Review

Snoop Dogg Launches New Cannabis-Friendly Baking Cookbook — TMZ Reports

By: Staff Reporter

Date:

Related stories

Africa

G20 Summit ends but tension between South Africa and US far from over

The US questioning of the legitimacy of the G20...
Diaspora

Zimbabwean Driver Panics After Crash, Cuts Power to 1,200 Homes in Ireland; Fined and Disqualified

A Zimbabwean man who “panicked” after a high-speed crash...
Business

Zimbabwe’s mineral exports to hit US$6,5 billion mark

ZIMBABWE’S mining industry is projecting strong recovery next year,...
Politics

Mnangagwa Halts Harare’s 2030 Campaign Amid Rising Zanu PF Tensions — Reports

HARARE — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has moved to restrain...
Business

Zimbabwe Orders Mandatory Seizure of Smugglers’ Vehicles in Major Crackdown on Illicit Trade

HARARE — Zimbabwe has intensified its fight against smuggling...

LOS ANGELES — Hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg has expanded his publishing empire once again, this time with a baking-focused cookbook that blends classic treats with his signature cannabis flair, TMZ has reported.

According to TMZ, the rapper unveiled his new cookbook, Treats To Eat, during an appearance at Universal Studios on Wednesday. The book features 55 recipes, many of which include optional cannabis infusions for fans who want to elevate their baking sessions.

Snoop told TMZ Hip Hop that readers should trust the quality of the collection, pointing out that his previous cookbooks became certified New York Times best-sellers. He encouraged anyone with a sweet tooth — or a taste for “special ingredients” — to dive in.

The rapper highlighted several of his favourite creations from the new volume, including cupcakes, oatmeal raisin cookies enhanced with “exclusive nuggets,” peanut butter brittle with “that special stuff,” and a recipe called “Ganja-Snaps,” which TMZ says is exactly what fans might expect from Snoop’s kitchen.

The cookbook also features alcoholic drink recipes inspired by Snoop’s long-running collaboration with lifestyle mogul Martha Stewart. As TMZ notes, the pair are business partners in the G.I.N. venture, and Stewart’s influence is woven throughout the drinks section.

Snoop’s book signing became a celebration in itself, with the rapper kissing babies, cutting cakes and entertaining fans who lined up for autographs. TMZ reports that the new cookbook is available now wherever books are sold.

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporterhttp://thezimbabwemail.com

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

spot_img
Previous article
Kevin Federline says his sons with Britney Spears are the reason for his new memoir

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

G20 Summit ends but tension between South Africa and US far from over

Africa 0
The US questioning of the legitimacy of the G20...

Zimbabwean Driver Panics After Crash, Cuts Power to 1,200 Homes in Ireland; Fined and Disqualified

Diaspora 0
A Zimbabwean man who “panicked” after a high-speed crash...

Zimbabwe’s mineral exports to hit US$6,5 billion mark

Business 0
ZIMBABWE’S mining industry is projecting strong recovery next year,...

Popular

G20 Summit ends but tension between South Africa and US far from over

Africa 0
The US questioning of the legitimacy of the G20...

Zimbabwean Driver Panics After Crash, Cuts Power to 1,200 Homes in Ireland; Fined and Disqualified

Diaspora 0
A Zimbabwean man who “panicked” after a high-speed crash...

Zimbabwe’s mineral exports to hit US$6,5 billion mark

Business 0
ZIMBABWE’S mining industry is projecting strong recovery next year,...

Sitemap

© The Zimbabwe Mail. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

G20 Summit ends but tension between South Africa and US far from over

Staff Reporter - 0

Zimbabwean Driver Panics After Crash, Cuts Power to 1,200 Homes in Ireland; Fined and...

Staff Reporter - 0

Zimbabwe’s mineral exports to hit US$6,5 billion mark

Staff Reporter - 0

Mnangagwa Halts Harare’s 2030 Campaign Amid Rising Zanu PF Tensions — Reports

Staff Reporter - 0