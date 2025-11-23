Snoop Dogg Launches New Cannabis-Friendly Baking Cookbook — TMZ Reports

LOS ANGELES — Hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg has expanded his publishing empire once again, this time with a baking-focused cookbook that blends classic treats with his signature cannabis flair, TMZ has reported.

According to TMZ, the rapper unveiled his new cookbook, Treats To Eat, during an appearance at Universal Studios on Wednesday. The book features 55 recipes, many of which include optional cannabis infusions for fans who want to elevate their baking sessions.

Snoop told TMZ Hip Hop that readers should trust the quality of the collection, pointing out that his previous cookbooks became certified New York Times best-sellers. He encouraged anyone with a sweet tooth — or a taste for “special ingredients” — to dive in.

The rapper highlighted several of his favourite creations from the new volume, including cupcakes, oatmeal raisin cookies enhanced with “exclusive nuggets,” peanut butter brittle with “that special stuff,” and a recipe called “Ganja-Snaps,” which TMZ says is exactly what fans might expect from Snoop’s kitchen.

The cookbook also features alcoholic drink recipes inspired by Snoop’s long-running collaboration with lifestyle mogul Martha Stewart. As TMZ notes, the pair are business partners in the G.I.N. venture, and Stewart’s influence is woven throughout the drinks section.

Snoop’s book signing became a celebration in itself, with the rapper kissing babies, cutting cakes and entertaining fans who lined up for autographs. TMZ reports that the new cookbook is available now wherever books are sold.