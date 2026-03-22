Barcelona edges Rayo Vallecano to increase pressure on Real Madrid ahead of capital derby

BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona edged Rayo Vallecano 1-0 to increase its lead of the Spanish league and add more pressure on Real Madrid before its key derby against Atletico Madrid later Sunday.

Ronald Araújo headed in the winner in the 24th minute at Camp Nou, and Barcelona goalkeeper Joan García’s impressive performance showed why he is most likely heading to the World Cup with Spain.

Second-place Madrid now trails Barcelona by seven points and can ill afford a slip when it hosts city rival Atletico. After this weekend there will be nine games left in the 38-round season.

“It was important to get these three points, even if it wasn’t our best game,” García said. “We needed to win, and now what the others do doesn’t depend on us.”

Araújo jumped over his marker and scored after João Cancelo’s corner to the far post.

Raphinha came close on three occasions to also scoring for the hosts in the first half. He shot wide on the break, forced goalkeeper Augusto Batalla to tip a shot over the bar, and hit the woodwork shortly after Araújo’s goal.

García saved a shot by Carlos Martín in the game’s opening minute, blocked Unai López’s header early in the second half and got just enough on a low strike from Jorge de Frutos in the final moments to push it wide.

“This is why we bought him,” coach Hansi Flick said about García. Barcelona paid crosstown rival Espanyol 25 million euros (now $28.9 million) for García last summer.

García was included in Spain’s squad for the first time on Friday ahead of two friendly matches which will serve as warmups for this summer’s World Cup.

Araújo ‘feeling good’ after mental health break

Araújo stepped away from soccer from last November to early January because of what he said was a bout of depression caused by a longer struggle with anxiety. Since his return, the Uruguay defender has had to fill in where needed, mostly as a substitute, at center back or as a right back.

His start against Rayo was his first in La Liga since returning to action following his break to care for his mental health.

“I am feeling good, physically too,” Araújo said after the game where he played in place of injured Jules Koundé.

“I am always here to help the team, whether I play at center back or right back,” Araújo said. “I always felt the support of Barcelona’s fans.”

Stunning comeback for Alaves

Alaves achieved one of the club’s most memorable wins after it erased a three-goal deficit at Celta Vigo to secure a 4-3 victory. The stunning result lifted Alaves out of the relegation zone.

“I have never been part of a comeback like this,” said new Alaves coach Quique Sánchez Flores, who was in his second game in charge.

Also, Dani Vivian and Oihan Sancet scored to give Athletic Bilbao a 2-1 win over Real Betis in the first match since Athletic coach Ernesto Valverde said he would leave the Basque club at the end of the season.

Source: AP