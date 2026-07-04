50 Cent Expands Starz Television Slate With Supernatural Crime Drama Bone Parish

50 Cent is once again strengthening his footprint in television, with Starz moving forward on a new supernatural crime drama adaptation titled Bone Parish, based on Cullen Bunn’s acclaimed graphic novel.

The project marks another major collaboration between the rapper-turned-producer and the premium cable network, as he continues to expand his G-Unit Film & Television portfolio beyond the hugely successful Power universe.

Bone Parish is set in New Orleans and follows the Winters family, a criminal dynasty who build a powerful drug empire using a disturbing substance created from the ashes of the dead. The series blends crime, horror, and supernatural themes, offering a dark and unconventional narrative that Starz is reportedly betting big on.

The adaptation will be led by co-showrunners Diane Ademu-John and Declan de Barra, both of whom bring experience from high-profile fantasy productions including Dune: Prophecy and The Witcher: Blood Origin. The creative team also includes BOOM! Studios executives Stephen Christy and Mette Norkjaer, alongside 50 Cent serving as executive producer.

Speaking on the project, 50 Cent said he was drawn to the story’s genre-bending concept. “It takes crime, family, and power, and mixes it with something dark and supernatural in a way that feels fresh,” he noted, adding that the series explores the collision between the world of the living and the dead.

Industry reports indicate that Starz secured the adaptation following a competitive bidding war, underscoring growing demand for the property. According to TheWrap, the project aligns with Starz’s wider strategy of developing more original, fully owned content, as the network continues to build on its partnership with 50 Cent.

The new series adds to an increasingly busy slate for the producer, who is also preparing the release of Fightland, scheduled to premiere on July 31. Together, the projects highlight 50 Cent’s evolution from music icon to a major force in scripted television production.