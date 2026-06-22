Zimbabwe Avocado Exports Surge 89% in Early 2026

Zimbabwe’s avocado export industry recorded strong growth in the first four months of 2026, with export volumes reaching 1.74 million kg valued at US$1.07 million, compared to 921,056 kg worth US$397,007 during the same period in 2025.

The 2026 season has outperformed both 2024 and 2025. By April 2026, exports stood at 1.26 million kg, exceeding the 1.05 million kg exported by April 2024 and 702,290 kg exported by April 2025. April 2026 alone delivered the highest monthly export volume for the month over the three-year period.

The figures indicate rising production, improved market access, and growing international demand for Zimbabwean avocados. The sector continues to strengthen its contribution to horticultural export earnings and foreign currency generation, with the 2026 season tracking well ahead of previous years.