Chris Brown Ordered to Pay Nearly $13 Million in Damages Over Housekeeper’s Dog Attack Lawsuit

R&B superstar Chris Brown has been ordered to pay nearly $13 million in damages after a California jury ruled in favour of a former housekeeper who suffered severe and permanent injuries in a dog attack at the singer’s Los Angeles-area home.

The verdict stems from an incident at Brown’s Tarzana, California, residence, where former employee Maria Avila was attacked by a 200-pound Caucasian Shepherd guard dog named Hades while carrying out her duties. After hearing testimony from both sides, the jury concluded that Brown was liable for the injuries sustained during the attack and awarded Avila $12.9 million in damages.

According to court testimony, Avila suffered life-altering injuries, including permanent facial disfigurement, extensive scarring, partial vision loss and nerve damage. She argued that the attack dramatically affected both her quality of life and her ability to work.

The jury also awarded $885,000 to Avila’s sister, Patricia Avila, who worked at the property and witnessed the aftermath of the attack, citing emotional distress. Maria Avila’s husband, Oscar Olivo, received an additional $50,000, bringing the total damages awarded to the family to nearly $13.9 million.

During the trial, Brown testified that he had repeatedly warned both women about the dangers posed by the guard dogs on the property. He told the court that he had instructed them not to go outside unless accompanied by security personnel, describing the animals as “absolutely not” friendly.

Brown also disputed claims that Hades was his personal pet, maintaining that the dog was part of his security operation. He said the animal had been acquired following a series of alleged break-ins and what he described as repeated stalking incidents at the residence.

The case focused on whether adequate safety measures had been implemented to protect employees working at the property despite the presence of the large guard dog. Jurors ultimately found that sufficient precautions had not been taken and ruled in favour of the plaintiffs.

The judgment represents another significant legal setback for the Grammy-winning singer, who continues to face additional legal challenges.

Brown is also scheduled to stand trial in the United Kingdom in October over allegations that he assaulted music producer Abraham Diaw with a bottle inside a London nightclub in 2023. Brown and co-defendant Omololu Akinlolu previously appeared before a UK court, where they were granted bail, allowing the singer to continue his international stadium tour while awaiting trial.