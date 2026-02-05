Acid attack turns fatal

A MUTARE man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 39-year-old woman, who was allegedly smeared with a highly corrosive liquid, believed to be sulphuric acid, last Saturday in Mutare, following a love triangle dispute involving the man, victim, and a local mechanic.

Tawanda Kapfumo appeared before Mutare Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, facing murder charges, and was remanded out of custody to March 3, 2026 on US$200 bail.

The deceased, Siphumile Saruwaka, was allegedly attacked last Saturday, sparking outrage and shock in the community.

Kapfumo’s alleged involvement in the murder came to light after investigations revealed he was engaged in a love affair with Saruwaka, who was also reportedly involved with a local mechanic – setting off a chain of events that led to her tragic death.

Mutare provincial magistrate, Mr Honest Musiyiwa presided over the matter. Prosecutor, Ms Sandra Mlambo said the accused person of Zororo, Sakubva, Mutare, was in a love triangle with the deceased, Saruwaka, and Prince Toga.

The court heard that last Thursday at around 7pm, Kapfumo took Saruwaka to a lodge in Chikanga for intimacy. Ms Mlambo said Toga, who was the deceased’s permanent boyfriend, received information to that effect and followed them there.

It is alleged that Toga caught Saruwaka and Kapfumo in the act, and an altercation ensued. From that day, Kapfumo allegedly started sending threats of violence to Saruwaka and her boyfriend, and promised to deal with them in an unspecified way. Last Saturday, Kapfumo allegedly proceeded to Mutare and tracked Saruwaka and Toga’s movements.

The duo parked their vehicle at the entrance of Toga’s workplace at Blue Star Workshop, near Micasa Night Club in Mutare Central Business District.

Toga left Saruwaka who was drunk in the vehicle and proceeded to meet his friend at the bar. Ms Mlambo said Kapfumo took that chance to approach the deceased, who was sleeping in the parked car, and poured sulphuric acid on her body, before disappearing from the scene.

Upon returning to his parked vehicle, Toga discovered that Saruwaka had been attacked, and offered her first aid, before rushing her to the hospital where she later succumbed to the acid burns.

As part of his bail conditions, Kapfumo was told to continue residing at his given address. Saruwaka was buried at Dangamvura Cemetery where a sombre atmosphere engulfed the burial proceedings. Grief-stricken mourners struggled to come to terms with her death.

The Roman Catholic Church where Saruwaka was a devotee led the proceedings in an atmosphere of peace and unity.

Family members and friends described the late Saruwaka as a unifier, peace-loving and caring sister, mother, and friend, saying her death came as a profound shock.

Her younger sister, Ms Josephine Sakuwanza, said the family was deeply devastated by the loss.

“We are deeply devastated as a family. The pain is unbearable and very difficult to swallow, but there is nothing we can do except accepting God’s will. We have lost a loving sister whose shoes will be very difficult to fill. She was not just my sister, but a mother figure to me. When I was young, she took care of me and even fed me porridge like her own child. She guided, protected me, and always made sure I was okay. Her love was genuine and unconditional, and she always put family first.

“She was peaceful, caring, and always encouraged unity among us. Her death has left a huge gap in our family, and life will never be the same without her. We are in deep pain, but we pray that her soul rests in eternal peace,” she said.

Saruwaka was one of the patrons of Mutare’s popular social soccer team, Fairpark Stars Football Club.

The team, alongside other socialites and players from various teams, gathered in song to pay their final respects to Saruwaka, affectionately known as Tete. – Herald