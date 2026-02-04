50 Cent mocks Floyd Mayweather over $340m lawsuit against Showtime

Rapper and entrepreneur Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has publicly mocked former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather after the fighter filed a lawsuit seeking $340 million in damages from broadcaster Showtime.

Mayweather’s legal action alleges that Showtime and a former executive worked in coordination with longtime adviser Al Haymon in a manner that deprived him of substantial earnings from some of the most lucrative fights of his career, including bouts against Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor. The lawsuit claims Mayweather’s fight revenues were directed into accounts he did not control and that he was not given full visibility over the financial arrangements.

Shortly after news of the lawsuit surfaced, 50 Cent took to social media with a series of posts ridiculing Mayweather, reviving a long-running public feud between the two. The rapper suggested that Mayweather had failed to properly review his contracts, a recurring theme in their past exchanges.

Mayweather, widely known by the moniker “Money Mayweather” for his displays of wealth and record-breaking fight purses, built much of his brand around financial success inside and outside the ring. The lawsuit, however, paints a contrasting picture, alleging years of financial mismanagement and lack of transparency regarding his earnings.

According to court filings, Mayweather’s legal team argues that efforts to obtain detailed financial records were unsuccessful, further fuelling claims of misconduct. The defendants have not publicly responded in detail to the allegations.

The dispute adds a new chapter to the highly publicised rivalry between Mayweather and 50 Cent, which has spanned more than a decade and frequently played out online. While the rapper’s remarks have drawn attention, the legal case itself is likely to hinge on complex contractual and financial evidence, with potentially significant implications for sports broadcasting and athlete management.