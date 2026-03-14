Zimbabweans Trapped in Russia–Ukraine War After Alleged Job Scam

BULAWAYO – Veteran journalist Ezra Tshisa Sibanda has appealed to the Zimbabwean government to intervene and assist several citizens believed to be trapped in the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, after they were allegedly lured to Russia with false job promises.

In a letter dated 10 March 2026 addressed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade (Zimbabwe), Sibanda said a number of Zimbabwean men were misled by recruitment agents who offered them lucrative employment opportunities in Russia.

According to Sibanda, the agents promised the men jobs such as truck driving, security work and cleaning services, with a once-off payment of US$37,000 and a monthly salary of about US$4,000.

However, the situation reportedly changed drastically upon their arrival. Sibanda said the men had their passports confiscated and were transported to military barracks rather than workplaces.

“They were given only about two weeks of basic firearm training before being deployed to the frontlines of the war in Donetsk,” Sibanda wrote in his correspondence.

Based on testimonies he received, several Zimbabweans have already died in combat, while others have sustained serious injuries, particularly during drone attacks. Some reportedly received little or no medical attention, while others, overwhelmed by the circumstances, allegedly took their own lives.

The men are also said to be unable to leave their positions, fearing severe punishment or even execution if they attempt to escape.

Sibanda further revealed that the financial promises made by the recruiters were largely unfulfilled. Instead of the large salaries that had been guaranteed, some families reportedly received only about US$1,000 as a once-off payment.

He has urged the Zimbabwean government to urgently engage authorities in Russia to locate the affected citizens, ensure their safety and facilitate their return home.

Sibanda said he possesses the names of the recruitment agents involved as well as contact details of some Zimbabweans currently trapped in the conflict zone, and is prepared to hand over the information to assist official investigations and rescue efforts.