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Agriculture

Zim-China finalises export protocol for avocados and blueberries

By: Staff Reporter

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Zimbabwe and China have finalised an export protocol for avocados and blueberries, paving the way for expanded horticultural trade between the two countries.

The development was announced by the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe via its X account.

“In 2025, Zimbabwe exported horticultural goods worth US$11.62 million to China, with macadamia nuts as the star product,” the embassy posted.

“Now that export protocols for citrus, avocados and blueberries have been finalised, and with China’s zero‑tariff treatment for 53 African countries including Zimbabwe taking effect on 1 May 2026, Zimbabwe’s high‑quality agricultural and horticultural produce is poised to reach more Chinese consumers and conquer new markets across China.”

The embassy added that Chinese buyers are already visiting farms in Zimbabwe to source premium produce.

Meanwhile, ZimTrade is set to host the Zimbabwe–China Horticulture Buyers Engagement in Mutare in early April.

Source – Byo24News

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporterhttps://thezimbabwemail.com

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