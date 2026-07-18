Twenty-Nine Nations Unite to Shape the Future of Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence has become one of the defining technologies of the 21st century. It is transforming industries, reshaping economies, and increasingly influencing national security. Against this backdrop, 29 countries have signed an agreement to establish the World AI Cooperation Organisation (WAICO), a new intergovernmental body aimed at strengthening global cooperation on artificial intelligence governance. Spearheaded by China, the initiative seeks to create a platform where countries can coordinate AI development, establish common standards and reduce the widening technological divide between developed and developing economies.

The agreement marks a significant shift in the global conversation around AI. Until now, discussions on AI governance have largely taken place through forums led by Western economies, including the G7, the OECD and the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence. The creation of WAICO introduces another major player into an increasingly competitive race to shape the rules governing one of the world’s fastest-growing technologies.

Why this matters

Artificial intelligence is no longer just about chatbots or image generation. It is becoming the foundation of future economic growth, with applications ranging from healthcare and education to manufacturing, agriculture and defence. The countries that help define AI standards today will likely influence how data is shared, how technology is regulated and who benefits from future innovation.

This makes the creation of WAICO comparable to the establishment of institutions such as the World Trade Organisation during the era of globalisation. Just as trade rules shaped the movement of goods across borders, AI governance will increasingly shape the movement of data, technology and digital services.

For developing economies, participation in these conversations is critical. Countries that remain outside global AI governance risk becoming technology consumers rather than technology creators.

What it means for Africa

Africa has much to gain from stronger international cooperation on artificial intelligence, but only if it has a meaningful seat at the table.

The continent faces a growing digital divide. While AI adoption is accelerating globally, many African countries continue to struggle with limited digital infrastructure, high internet costs, shortages of skilled professionals and insufficient computing capacity. According to the OECD, although several African countries have adopted national AI strategies, implementation remains uneven and many governments are still developing the policies needed to support responsible AI growth.

At the same time, Africa presents enormous opportunities. Artificial intelligence is already improving crop monitoring in agriculture, supporting disease diagnosis in healthcare and expanding financial inclusion through digital banking. Proper governance could accelerate these benefits while reducing risks such as biased algorithms, misinformation and unequal access to technology.

South Africa, Kenya, Rwanda and Nigeria have emerged among the continent’s leaders in AI policy and innovation. Their experience could help ensure that Africa contributes to global rule-making rather than simply adapting to standards developed elsewhere.

Cooperation over competition

The establishment of WAICO also reflects a broader geopolitical reality. Artificial intelligence has become the latest arena of strategic competition between major powers, particularly China and the United States. Rather than competing solely through technology companies, governments are increasingly competing through international institutions and partnerships.

For Africa, this creates both opportunities and challenges. Increased competition could lead to greater investment in digital infrastructure, skills development and research. However, it also raises the risk that African countries become caught between competing technological ecosystems with different standards and governance models.

The African Union’s Continental AI Strategy, adopted in 2024, provides an important foundation for navigating this landscape. It aims to ensure that AI development supports economic growth while protecting African interests, values and priorities.

Looking ahead

The success of the World AI Cooperation Organisation will ultimately depend on whether it can move beyond political symbolism and deliver practical cooperation. That means developing internationally recognised standards, encouraging responsible innovation and ensuring that developing countries have access to AI infrastructure, skills and investment.

For Africa, the emergence of another global AI institution should not simply be viewed as a diplomatic development. It is an opportunity to influence how the next generation of technology is governed. The countries that help write the rules today will be better positioned to shape tomorrow’s digital economy.

Artificial intelligence is often described as the new industrial revolution. If that comparison holds true, then global AI governance may prove just as important as the technology itself.

Written by: *Sesona Mdlokovana

Associate at BRICS+ Consulting Group