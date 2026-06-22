China-linked syndicates circle Zimbabwe’s digital economy

Zimbabwe could become a new target for industrial-scale online fraud, human trafficking and money laundering networks as organised crime syndicates shift operations out of Southeast Asia, according to a new report by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime (GI-TOC).

The report warns that Africa is increasingly emerging as a potential destination for cyber scam operations linked to criminal groups with Chinese connections following intensified law enforcement crackdowns in countries such as Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos.

Researchers say Zimbabwe’s expanding digital economy, growing gambling sector and weaknesses in cybercrime oversight could make the country vulnerable to infiltration by transnational criminal networks seeking new operating bases.

However, the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Zimbabwe strongly rejected any suggestion that the Chinese government tolerates such criminal activities, reiterating Beijing’s commitment to combating cyber fraud, money laundering and human trafficking.

“Such crimes gravely infringe upon personal safety, property rights and legitimate interests of people worldwide, and severely disrupt cross-border financial order and global social stability,” the embassy said.

The embassy noted that China maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards transnational cybercrime and has implemented extensive legal and law-enforcement measures targeting fraud syndicates, recruiters, accomplices and money-laundering networks.

It added that Chinese authorities cooperate with governments across Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas through joint law-enforcement operations aimed at dismantling scam compounds and recovering illicit proceeds.

“China has long carried out sustained and large-scale crackdowns on transnational fraud syndicates,” the embassy said.

“A large number of major scam compounds have been dismantled, tens of thousands of fraud suspects of diverse nationalities have been repatriated and held accountable.”

The diplomatic mission also stressed that Chinese citizens and businesses operating abroad are required to comply fully with local laws and regulations.

At the same time, the embassy expressed willingness to strengthen cooperation with Zimbabwe in tackling transnational organised crime and cross-border cyber fraud.

The GI-TOC report raises concerns that criminal groups displaced from Southeast Asia may seek to exploit vulnerabilities within emerging African economies.

According to the report, Zimbabwe has already featured in recruitment patterns associated with scam compounds operating in Cambodia and Myanmar, where victims are allegedly lured through fraudulent job advertisements promising lucrative employment opportunities.

Many of these recruitment campaigns are reportedly conducted through platforms such as Telegram, Facebook and WhatsApp, offering jobs in online customer support, cryptocurrency trading, marketing and so-called dating services.

Researchers say victims frequently travel abroad believing they have secured legitimate employment, only to have their passports confiscated and be forced into conducting online fraud schemes targeting people around the world.

The report estimates that between 10,000 and 15,000 Africans from at least 33 countries have been trafficked into scam compounds in Southeast Asia, with Zimbabwe among the countries affected.

Of growing concern is the possibility that some of these criminal enterprises may attempt to establish operations directly within African countries.

The report highlights Zimbabwe’s rapidly expanding gambling industry and points to the establishment of several casinos linked to Chinese investors in Harare over recent years.

While researchers emphasised that there is no public evidence directly connecting Zimbabwean casinos to cyber scam activities, they cautioned that weak regulation in gambling, cryptocurrency and underground financial systems could create conditions attractive to organised crime groups.

The report also noted that some casino facilities reportedly feature restricted-access layouts and security measures that resemble characteristics observed at scam compounds elsewhere, although it stopped short of alleging wrongdoing.

Analysts warn that Zimbabwe’s growing use of digital financial services, expanding cryptocurrency activity and high levels of youth unemployment may increase vulnerability to recruitment efforts by criminal syndicates disguised as legitimate employers.

The report further argues that limited specialist capacity within law enforcement agencies to investigate sophisticated cybercrime and money-laundering operations could heighten the risk.

Earlier this year, the African Union Continental Operation Centre held discussions focused on combating human trafficking and cyber scam centres operating across Africa and Southeast Asia, reflecting growing concern among policymakers.

The findings come as Zimbabwe continues efforts to attract investment into emerging sectors such as digital finance, technology and tourism.

Experts say the challenge will be ensuring that economic openness is accompanied by strong regulatory safeguards capable of preventing organised criminal networks from exploiting new opportunities.

In March, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade warned Zimbabweans to exercise caution when accepting foreign job offers, citing reports of citizens being lured abroad under false pretences and subjected to exploitative conditions.

The report concludes that without stronger regional cooperation and regulatory oversight, African countries could increasingly become targets for transnational cybercrime syndicates seeking new operational bases following intensified enforcement action in Southeast Asia.

Source – Southern Eye