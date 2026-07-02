PSL orders final 14 minutes of abandoned Hardrock-Dynamos clash replayed

HARARE – The Premier Soccer League’s disciplinary committee has ordered that the final 14 minutes of the abandoned Hardrock/Dynamos match be replayed behind closed doors at a neutral venue.

The two clubs have also been fined for their roles in the crowd trouble which caused the abandonment of the match as the two teams were tied 1-1 on May 24.

Referee Mhaka Magare stopped the match in the 76th minute following a pitch invasion and violent clashes between rival supporters at Chahwanda Stadium.

The replay directive is part of a wider judgement that also fined Hardrock and Dynamos US$10,000 each and suspended Hardrock CEO Kudzanai Hove from all football activities for the rest of the 2026 season. Hove must also pay a $5,000 fine.

Both clubs were found guilty of causing the abandonment of the match, pitch invasion, acts of violence, improper conduct and disrupting the normal proceedings of the match, the PSL said.

Dynamos were additionally found guilty of malicious damage to the perimeter fence at Chahwanda Stadium, while Hardrock was found to have failed to provide adequate security as the home team.

Hardrock’s fine was reduced by US$2,000 on condition they are not found guilty of similar conduct for the remainder of the season.

The club must also play one home match behind closed doors and submit a revised match security management plan to the PSL chief executive officer within 30 days.

On top of their fine, Dynamos were directed to submit a formal crowd management and stewarding plan to the PSL CEO within 30 days. The club must also submit a written report after each away fixture for the remainder of the season explaining the measures taken to manage its travelling supporters.

Magare’s own match report, filed with the PSL alongside assistant referees Brilliant Sibanda and Phikisani Ndlovu and match commissioner Ruzive Ruzive, gives the fullest account yet of how the afternoon unravelled.

Kick-off was already delayed before the players left the dressing room, with the match commissioner advising officials to hold back “while the security was trying to control the crowd at the entrance gates,” the report says. The match eventually got under way at 3:30PM.

Magare awarded Hardrock a penalty in the 67th minute for a handball offence, a decision hotly disputed by Dynamos players Shadreck Nyahwa, Hastings Chapusha and Witness Shave.

The referee said one of the players pushed him, causing a five-minute stoppage before the penalty was eventually taken and converted by Hardrock in the 72nd minute.

According to the report, Dynamos supporters then began throwing bottles, cans and stones at Hardrock supporters, triggering an exchange of missiles between the two sets of fans.

Dynamos supporters were the first to invade the pitch, followed by Hardrock supporters, forcing match officials to run for the safety of the dressing rooms.

Magare said Dynamos technical staff and substitutes initially blocked the officials from leaving the pitch, accusing them of trying to run away from blame, before the officials managed to reach the dressing room.

The officials remained in the dressing room until the match commissioner informed them the pitch had been cleared. By then, however, Magare said it was dark and there was no adequate floodlighting for play to continue safely, and he advised both teams that the match could no longer proceed – formally abandoning it in the 76th minute, 14 minutes short of full time.

Hove, who was filmed during the disturbances appearing to assault a Dynamos supporter, was found guilty by the PSL of disorderly conduct, pitch invasion and violent behaviour.

Hove was arrested by police on May 26 and suspended by Hardrock the following day, becoming the fifth person arrested over the violence, which left several supporters hospitalised.

The PSL issued disciplinary summons to both clubs and to Hove on May 29, ordering them to appear before its disciplinary committee.

Source: ZimLive